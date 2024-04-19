Sign here if you don't care about fighter pay.

I just want Violence
I want good Internet but do I care what the guy that's hooking it up gets paid? nah!If you care about the sport, you care about fighter pay. If you're a trashy inbred moron who just wants sloppy brawls and big knockouts without caring about the level of talent, technique and competition then whatever...go drink Mountain Dew. The better pay the athletes get, the better rights, the better sponsors, the better TV/streaming deals (where they actually get a % of it etc) will lead to a better sport, better fighters, deeper divisions, more global appeal and prevalence, healthier fighters etc. And ultimately it will lead to cooler shit happening too.
If you want violence, why wouldn’t you want them paid enough to train full time so as to be better at the violence? And also attract more athletic violent people?I just want Violence
Pretty much, fighter pay ultimately comes down to wanting more money invested in the sport so it can get better.
Show me where i said that i don't think they should get paid?
Go to a Denny’s parking lot after midnight if you just want low skill violence
Not true. Please understand it doesn't mean not caring about the people or not wanting them to get paid more. The more money they get, the better for sure. But it is not something I waste time thinking about.
The typical sherdogger thinks the UFC roster is completely overbloated with too many fighters, while simultaneously claiming that those fighters are underpaid.