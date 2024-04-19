Sign here if you don't care about fighter pay.

i care in a way that i want them to get paid, but i don't care about it in the way that i feel like there isn't anything to talk about. the problem is simple the fighters. they don't want to stand up and do something about it. every other sport has strikes over pay, MMA has NEVER had that. the answer is simple, gather the fighters and strike. i know people are going to bring up contracts and all this shit, but the bottom line is they have to do something whether it's legal or not or NOTHING will happen.