Sign here if you don't care about fighter pay.

BEATDOWNS

I just want Violence


I just want Violence

If you care about the sport, you care about fighter pay. If you're a trashy inbred moron who just wants sloppy brawls and big knockouts without caring about the level of talent, technique and competition then whatever...go drink Mountain Dew. The better pay the athletes get, the better rights, the better sponsors, the better TV/streaming deals (where they actually get a % of it etc) will lead to a better sport, better fighters, deeper divisions, more global appeal and prevalence, healthier fighters etc. And ultimately it will lead to cooler shit happening too.
 
i don’t care about it insofar as it’s some sort of political issue for the self-studied commie nerds on this forum.

but of course i want fighters to be fairly compensated.
 
I want good Internet but do I care what the guy that's hooking it up gets paid? nah!
 
I could care less what another Grown Man agrees and signs a contract gets paid....
 
I just want Violence
If you want violence, why wouldn’t you want them paid enough to train full time so as to be better at the violence? And also attract more athletic violent people?

Go to a Denny’s parking lot after midnight if you just want low skill violence
 
I don't care what American fighters get paid, all the other countries I do though.
 
It's not my main concern but it needs to be addressed by people with actual influence.
 
It's not to the point where I would care.

They're not Gladiators
 
Pretty much, fighter pay ultimately comes down to wanting more money invested in the sport so it can get better.
 
If you want violence, why wouldn't you want them paid enough to train full time so as to be better at the violence? And also attract more athletic violent people?

Go to a Denny's parking lot after midnight if you just want low skill violence

Go to a Denny's parking lot after midnight if you just want low skill violence
Show me where i said that i don't think they should get paid?

i just don't care how much.
 
The typical sherdogger thinks the UFC roster is completely overbloated with too many fighters, while simultaneously claiming that those fighters are underpaid.
 
Never forget Keith Jardine got paid 14K and Chuck got paid 500K and Jardine won the fight.


I don't think the UFC is over bloated with fighters, but I do think it's over bloated with too many low level fighters and that they pass up on signing too many world class and elite prospect type guys for whatever reasons. Beyond that, the promotion makes an absurd amount of money and fighters see less than 15% of the revenue, by any metric that's a ridiculously low share.
 
i care in a way that i want them to get paid, but i don't care about it in the way that i feel like there isn't anything to talk about. the problem is simple the fighters. they don't want to stand up and do something about it. every other sport has strikes over pay, MMA has NEVER had that. the answer is simple, gather the fighters and strike. i know people are going to bring up contracts and all this shit, but the bottom line is they have to do something whether it's legal or not or NOTHING will happen.
 
