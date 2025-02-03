Side by sides

Anyone here have a side by side? What is it and do you like it?



I’m debating buying one but not really sure what I want yet. We have 2x ATV’s here, between my wife and I. Both Polaris sportsmans, one 1000 and one 850. We seldom use them and I was wondering if it was worth it buying one. I think the enclosed cab would mean we’d go more. My wife disagrees and thinks I’m wasting money.



Someone talk me into it. I’d like an enclosed cab, good suspension and a decent amount of cargo room. My buddy has a Kawasaki ridge and it’s a nice machine. We have snowmobiles as well so just for when the snow is gone