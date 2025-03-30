Side by sides 2 x person UTVs

fingercuffs
36CFIST
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Dec 9, 2007
- Messages
- 121,183
- Reaction score
- 55,823
Is this a deal where you live? I never knew of it wherever since I've lived in the US till recently but it's a gigantic thing here. I live 25 minutes away from Randsburg which is an old mining ghost town with a bar, a general store, a museum and a gift store.
But every weekend during the summer it's rampant with these UTVers meeting up before and after offroading, like in their droves. It's awesome.
But every weekend during the summer it's rampant with these UTVers meeting up before and after offroading, like in their droves. It's awesome.