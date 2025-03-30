Side by sides 2 x person UTVs

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

36CFIST
Dec 9, 2007
121,183
55,823
Is this a deal where you live? I never knew of it wherever since I've lived in the US till recently but it's a gigantic thing here. I live 25 minutes away from Randsburg which is an old mining ghost town with a bar, a general store, a museum and a gift store.

But every weekend during the summer it's rampant with these UTVers meeting up before and after offroading, like in their droves. It's awesome.
 

Meatspin said:
Paging @ThaiSexPills
Oh yeah, I bought one. I didn’t realize it wasn’t a big thing everywhere. I haven’t had a chance to use it a ton but it’s good fun. Like riding a fourwheeler except warm and you don’t get covered in mud. Haven’t used the AC yet lol

I traded her ATV in on it but I still have mine. I’ll probably sell it but I kept it just incase.
 

I've lived in 4 places in the US, all of which till now were pretty big cities but no UTVs. 50 people live in the place I mentioned Randsburg but it's known for it's UTVing. It's quite probably that the bar and general store which do basic food, wine and beer only stay afloat because of the weekend UTV culture. They don't even open during the week.

Also, I guess living in the desert the off roading is endless.
 
When I lived in Vegas there were lots of them out in the desert. Now I live where I see these:

1743345846942.jpeg
 
Snowmobiling is the most fun out of all the power sports IMO. Just the short season and cost makes it harder for some to justify. This season was the worst I’ve had in some time though and I only did 1200km which is like 800 miles. My sled just barely got out of break in mode.

I see why people go all in on side by sides if they’re only going to have one.
 

