Shut up Dana, you liked the Topuria/Paddy stuff

Does this man not know how NOT to lie? He says at the presser that he wasn't happy with the in-cage confrontation between Topuria and Paddy last night.



STFU Dana, you loved it and you know it. The fight just sold itself right in front of your eyes, and you expect anyone to believe you were unhappy about it????? No to mention it gives you a convenient excuse not to give Arman the next shot at Topuria. This is Exhibit 1,327 that you are completely and utterly full of shit.



What's next, you gonna tell us you didn't mean to seat Strickland and DDP next to each other at 296? That you used footage of Conor's dolly throw to promote his fight with Khabib because you were embarrassed by it?