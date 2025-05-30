Show me YOUR favorite UFC event posters/ads

B

BarbellzNbacon

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Sep 9, 2022
Messages
427
Reaction score
733
Most of them are corny, but let's see YOUR favorite UFC event posters/ads.

Here's mine

Wish BJ took this more seriously. Dude came in fat and bloated
1000007833.jpg



Also seeing everyone on this one at the time got me excited. Yes even Tito Ortiz especially with his feud with Dana. Set Tito up to get his ass handed to him. He almost got Machida with the last minute triangle.
1000007835.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,674
Messages
57,352,838
Members
175,667
Latest member
Ivan133degloria

Share this page

Back
Top