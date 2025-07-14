Shouldve there been someone else for Lewis to fight besides Tallison?

I gotta watch my words. I have so much respect for Lewis. Perhaps the most god given strength I've ever seen. Potentially the scariest fighter ever ever. Seems good as ever at 40. Wins over Blaydes, Volkov, Ngannou



But looking at his record he's for sure had a rough patch. Even getting finished by Tuivasa. But he's been great recently but I know fuck all about the last 3 people he's decimated



I think there may be a place for him here- a rare place- where he's afforded easier competition. I want something more next time. And im okay with the Tallison stoppage for the cage climbing, it was the right call.



HW is so shallow. Derrick is just in a position where he's great as ever but he's been facing common denominator, if that's s thing. I mean Tallison was a prospect and favorite but his second ufc fight is Derrick Lewis. Are you kidding me???



Does Derrick have a route to gold? Should he rematch those who beat him? Will he keep getting "Taxi Drivers"? Is there a place for these matchups?