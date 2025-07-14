Shouldve there been someone else for Lewis to fight besides Tallison?

I gotta watch my words. I have so much respect for Lewis. Perhaps the most god given strength I've ever seen. Potentially the scariest fighter ever ever. Seems good as ever at 40. Wins over Blaydes, Volkov, Ngannou

But looking at his record he's for sure had a rough patch. Even getting finished by Tuivasa. But he's been great recently but I know fuck all about the last 3 people he's decimated

I think there may be a place for him here- a rare place- where he's afforded easier competition. I want something more next time. And im okay with the Tallison stoppage for the cage climbing, it was the right call.

HW is so shallow. Derrick is just in a position where he's great as ever but he's been facing common denominator, if that's s thing. I mean Tallison was a prospect and favorite but his second ufc fight is Derrick Lewis. Are you kidding me???

Does Derrick have a route to gold? Should he rematch those who beat him? Will he keep getting "Taxi Drivers"? Is there a place for these matchups?
 
He should knock out Diniz next
 
Lewis already tried fighting better guys in recent years and lost. He was already a title challenger at one point, so his career is not really about obtaining gold at this point. It makes sense he's fighting lower competition at 40.

Tallison was undefeated, so he got a chance at a bigger name. Makes sense to me.
 
Spent 30 of the 25 minutes on his back vs Almeida and threw about 1 punch in 3 rounds vs Gane. He's very limited but great vs certain opponents.
 
Doctor Grudge said:
Lewis already tried fighting better guys in recent years and lost. He was already a title challenger at one point, so I his career is not really about obtaining gold at this point. It makes sense he's fighting lower competition at 40.

Tallison was undefeated, so he got a chance at a bigger name. Makes sense to me.
Tallison is a can crusher

I'm sure Derrick can fight for gold again and he will face higher ranked fighters. I just wanted everyones thoughts
 
So the perfect fight I've selected for this thread and future matchmaking....

Lewis vs Waldo Cortes-Costa

It will appease everyone. Put it as a ppv comain. Derrick will put him out
 
Throw him in there vs Tom. I'm not even kidding. And I don't care that he'd likely lose badly.

Why in the hell would anyone want to see Gane in there after that sad splitty over Volkov? This isn't a meritocracy.
 
Lewis has already fought 8 of the top 10. And he's 9.
So Waldo Cortes-Costa is literally the only fighter below him in the rankings that he hasn't faced.
 
ledonk said:
Spent 30 of the 25 minutes on his back vs Almeida and threw about 1 punch in 3 rounds vs Gane. He's very limited but great vs certain opponents.
The Gane fight crushed me. Gane beat him so soundly

But so did Volkov and we saw how that went. I'm not excited about Lewis fighting Gane again. Gane had all the tools to shut him down. But Lewis is on a trajectory now and there's no wonder who he will run into next. He seems as great as ever
 
