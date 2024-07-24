Shoulders are bothering me from lifting while getting back on the mat.

Back on the mat after lifting for a while and now my tight inflexible shoulders are bugging me.

My brother's advice is to only lift every other week to maintain while continuing grappling but that would mean missing out on mat time to let my shoulders heal after I lift.

I'm thinking of switching back to calisthenics for any pressing movements and doing the rest of the strength stuff on machines. Does this sound like an easy fix?
 
