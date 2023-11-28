The Spiral
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2023
- Messages
- 8
- Reaction score
- 3
I've had shoulder instability in both my shoulders, my right has been dislocated twice while my left once. I've got my right checked out at the hospital since it was more serious and we arranged for a surgery on the 8th of January, Bankurt Repair. So the doctor said after the surgery I'll have to take it easy for a whole 5 months
Bit reckless but i didn't heed the advice, I was lifting today heavy and I definitely feel my left shoulder is not right. Thankfully it's definitely not dislocated nor subluxated i think since there's no pain. But my question is: there other ways to speed up the recovery process? other than doing PT and waiting, it'll be tough to be honest not being able to lift or train for half a year. and that's one shoulder... the other might need it as well ffs idk yet
Bit reckless but i didn't heed the advice, I was lifting today heavy and I definitely feel my left shoulder is not right. Thankfully it's definitely not dislocated nor subluxated i think since there's no pain. But my question is: there other ways to speed up the recovery process? other than doing PT and waiting, it'll be tough to be honest not being able to lift or train for half a year. and that's one shoulder... the other might need it as well ffs idk yet