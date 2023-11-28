Shoulder Instability

The Spiral

The Spiral

White Belt
@White
Joined
Nov 24, 2023
Messages
8
Reaction score
3
I've had shoulder instability in both my shoulders, my right has been dislocated twice while my left once. I've got my right checked out at the hospital since it was more serious and we arranged for a surgery on the 8th of January, Bankurt Repair. So the doctor said after the surgery I'll have to take it easy for a whole 5 months

Bit reckless but i didn't heed the advice, I was lifting today heavy and I definitely feel my left shoulder is not right. Thankfully it's definitely not dislocated nor subluxated i think since there's no pain. But my question is: there other ways to speed up the recovery process? other than doing PT and waiting, it'll be tough to be honest not being able to lift or train for half a year. and that's one shoulder... the other might need it as well ffs idk yet

<KhabibBS>
 
Oh yeah, and i'd love to hear from anyone who had work done on his shoulder, how's your strength after surgery. do you like lose all your strength on that arm?, how does it work really?
 
If you're willing to do daily self subcutaneous injections, you can speed up recovery by a lot with peptides like BPC157 and TB500(usually sold as TB4). I needed a 1mg of each per day for several weeks. Other peptides like GHK-CU, CJC1295, or even Oxytocin could help as well. The first two will likely speed up your recovery by weeks if not months.

Physiotherapy will be a crucial aspect of your recovery as well. You will need to strengthen your shoulder capsule and rotator cuff muscles.
 
I’ve had 3 of those surgeries. If you need to do something in the gym, work your other arm and legs. Machines are great for this. Push you PT hard and consistently. You shouldn’t have an urge beyond that. Depending on the intensity of you surgery and how long you were kept in a sling, with the proper exercises and recovery, you should be back to normalish lifting in 3 months. 6 months to full contact sports.
 
The Spiral said:
Oh yeah, and i'd love to hear from anyone who had work done on his shoulder, how's your strength after surgery. do you like lose all your strength on that arm?, how does it work really?
Click to expand...

I had emergency shoulder surgery at the beginning of this year. The surgeons told me to get back to full ROM and strength, they would basically need to rebuild the entire shoulder. And they wouldn't even consider that until I'd recovered fully from major surgery for cancer. Which won't be until April at the earliest.

When I finally got back to the gym, I couldn't bench an empty barbell for a single rep. I also have significant problems locking out my left arm.

I'm still weak as piss, but I've managed to get back to benching by doing the following.

Smith Machine. Yes, a Smith Machine is to Benching what jerking off to porn is to banging an LA 9. But any port in a storm. If you have access to an Angled Smith Machine, set up so the bar path is tracking away from your head and towards your feet when you press. This puts the focus on the triceps rather than the shoulders and pecs.

Board Press. Specifically, using Bench Blokz: rigid foam pads with slots cut into them that mimic 2, 3, 4 and 5 Board Presses. EliteFTS also sells Shoulder Saver Pads, which are available in 1.5 and 2 Board, but I prefer the Bench Blokzs myself because they are much easier to fit on the bar, and give you more options regarding which height you want to use.

The maximum amount of internal rotation occurs within the shoulder when the bar touches the chest. By use Bench Blokzs etc, you can stop the barbell before that occurs. One piece of advice though: don't use the shorter ROM as an excuse to ego lift. Personally, I keep the weight progression extremely conservative, and pause each rep on my chest. Pads make it easier to bounce the bar, since it's more comfortable. But you'll get more benefit in the long run from using good technique.

Best of luck.
 
The Spiral said:
Oh yeah, and i'd love to hear from anyone who had work done on his shoulder, how's your strength after surgery. do you like lose all your strength on that arm?, how does it work really?
Click to expand...
Send me a DM and I can send you my training log for the back-to-back surgeries I had.
 
My left used to dislocate and was recommended foe surgery to correct the Bankart lesion. Never went through the surgery though a year of focusing on isometrics and gradually increasing control of the entire shoulder (with a focus on initiating all movment from the scapula) corrected it for me. 20 years later, I still do the isometrics and it feels like the tendons filled in and everything is wrapped tightly.

I also did a lot of overhead squatting (worked up to 315 for sets of triples), overhead squat support (went from not being able to raise and hold my arm over my head to doing 30 second holds with 415). I weighed around 180 to 190 during that time.

Any competent physio (they definitely exist) will always suggest stability before mobility as you progress in strength.

Good luck. You'll be fine
 
The Spiral said:
I've had shoulder instability in both my shoulders, my right has been dislocated twice while my left once. I've got my right checked out at the hospital since it was more serious and we arranged for a surgery on the 8th of January, Bankurt Repair. So the doctor said after the surgery I'll have to take it easy for a whole 5 months

Bit reckless but i didn't heed the advice, I was lifting today heavy and I definitely feel my left shoulder is not right. Thankfully it's definitely not dislocated nor subluxated i think since there's no pain. But my question is: there other ways to speed up the recovery process? other than doing PT and waiting, it'll be tough to be honest not being able to lift or train for half a year. and that's one shoulder... the other might need it as well ffs idk yet

<KhabibBS>
Click to expand...
I was hit by a drunk driver and tore my labrum, what you have sounds more serious like a Bankart lesion. All you can do is mobility and I wouldn't recommend lifting until it's fixed. Sounds like a bitch to not train , that's because it is. A big reason I don't compete or do competitive sports is because I've seen so many people get fucked up or fuck themselves. Mma is a prime example , the injury Jon Jones has , a torn pec tendon is usally a career ender , it also has a high chance to reoccur. Like I'd be surprised to see him ever come back , least you don't have that injury, what's surprising is they are talking about an 8 month time table for return , that's completely bullshit even for a gifted athlete and PEDs included.
 
Over 20 years ago, I did a beautiful breakfall from my bicycle off a 5ft ramp. Some lovely subluxation later and a half dozen semi-popouts from boxing I never got it seen to (long story). Now, 20 years later, it's "secure" through cumulative strength and PT but my range of motion is very limited and now at 42, I'm starting to experience numbness and burning around my shoulder on the regular. I thought I'd found a way through it without surgery and of course, there may well be ways through it but if it's an option, I'd recommend doing it to potentially hold off later ailments that sneak up on your decrepit body.
 
Bankart repairs take patience, unfortunately. Once the capsule is tightened, even light strain too early can undo months of healing.
 
Tornado said:
My left used to dislocate and was recommended foe surgery to correct the Bankart lesion. Never went through the surgery though a year of focusing on isometrics and gradually increasing control of the entire shoulder (with a focus on initiating all movment from the scapula) corrected it for me. 20 years later, I still do the isometrics and it feels like the tendons filled in and everything is wrapped tightly.

I also did a lot of overhead squatting (worked up to 315 for sets of triples), overhead squat support (went from not being able to raise and hold my arm over my head to doing 30 second holds with 415). I weighed around 180 to 190 during that time.

Any competent physio (they definitely exist) will always suggest stability before mobility as you progress in strength.

Good luck. You'll be fine
Click to expand...
what is your isometric shoulder protocol like?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,008
Messages
58,017,942
Members
175,907
Latest member
thalmada

Share this page

Back
Top