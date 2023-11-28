The Spiral said: Oh yeah, and i'd love to hear from anyone who had work done on his shoulder, how's your strength after surgery. do you like lose all your strength on that arm?, how does it work really? Click to expand...

I had emergency shoulder surgery at the beginning of this year. The surgeons told me to get back to full ROM and strength, they would basically need to rebuild the entire shoulder. And they wouldn't even consider that until I'd recovered fully from major surgery for cancer. Which won't be until April at the earliest.When I finally got back to the gym, I couldn't bench an empty barbell for a single rep. I also have significant problems locking out my left arm.I'm still weak as piss, but I've managed to get back to benching by doing the following.. Yes, a Smith Machine is to Benching what jerking off to porn is to banging an LA 9. But any port in a storm. If you have access to an, set up so the bar path is tracking away from your head and towards your feet when you press. This puts the focus on the triceps rather than the shoulders and pecs.. Specifically, usingrigid foam pads with slots cut into them that mimic 2, 3, 4 and 5 Board Pressesalso sells, which are available in 1.5 and 2 Board, but I prefer the Bench Blokzs myself because they are much easier to fit on the bar, and give you more options regarding which height you want to use.The maximum amount of internal rotation occurs within the shoulder when the bar touches the chest. By use Bench Blokzs etc, you can stop the barbell before that occurs. One piece of advice though: don't use the shorter ROM as an excuse to ego lift. Personally, I keep the weight progression extremely conservative, and pause each rep on my chest. Pads make it easier to bounce the bar, since it's more comfortable. But you'll get more benefit in the long run from using good technique.Best of luck.