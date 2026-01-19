  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Pain/Rehab Shoulder Bankart Lesion Repair blog

Hotora86

Hotora86

Om Mani Padme Hum
Platinum Member
Joined
Mar 26, 2009
Messages
19,984
Reaction score
7,124
I am getting a left Shoulder Bankart Lesion Repair surgery in 2 weeks so decided to start this blog to document the surgery, recovery, exercise and (hopefully) return to form for all the Sherbros to benefit from my experience.

In short, I've had 7 dislocations since 2008, with low to medium pain and rather swift recovery each time. But of course with each dislocation the Glenoid labrum would get more and more damaged. My last dislocation was in December 2025 from... jumping forward. The sheer motion of throwing my arms forward to add momentum to the jump cause the shoulder to partially dislocate. Pretty ridiculous, I know.

I have consulted a dozen Orthopaedic doctors and PTs since then and they were all 100% unanimous that I need surgery. Luckily, I only have a soft tissue Bankart tear and not a bony Bankart, which would have required bone repair and screws and shit. One of the docs actually suggested the so-called Latarjet procedure, where a bone fragment from another limb would get attached to the shoulder socket with 2 screws - but he was the only one, everyone else said that basic Bankart repair would be fine, so that's what I chose.

I have had physical therapy and therapeutic ultrasound since December, plus I've been doing the recommended stability exercises so the pain is minimal right now but I hear A LOT of popping in the shoulder whenever I move it and lying on my left side is uncomfortable. I've stopped doing my regular calisthenics routine to avoid further injury.

Feel free to ask any questions, I will answer as soon as I am able.

Also, watch this video as it does a great job explaining the Bankart Lesion:

 
vision1 said:
I've had three of these surgeries if you have any questions going in.
Click to expand...
Thank You so much!
Why 3 surgeries?
Was it Bankart each time?
Did you re-injure in training?
Re-injury is something I want to avoid at any cost - even if it means never going back to martial arts. :(
 
Hotora86 said:
Thank You so much!
Why 3 surgeries?
Was it Bankart each time?
Did you re-injure in training?
Re-injury is something I want to avoid at any cost - even if it means never going back to martial arts. :(
Click to expand...
3rd surgery was from re-injury. I think it was a freak accident though, not any issue with the original surgeries themselves. All 3 were bankart but the third, my surgeon tightened everything up a little more (reducing my ROM).

Injury was in sport (lacrosse)
 
vision1 said:
3rd surgery was from re-injury. I think it was a freak accident though, not any issue with the original surgeries themselves. All 3 were bankart but the third, my surgeon tightened everything up a little more (reducing my ROM).

Injury was in sport (lacrosse)
Click to expand...
Thank You for the reply!
How did you feel after surgery?
Was there a lot of pain?
How long before you took off the elbow brace?
 
Hotora86 said:
Thank You for the reply!
How did you feel after surgery?
Was there a lot of pain?
How long before you took off the elbow brace?
Click to expand...
People handle pain differently. I thought it was fine. The nerve block in your arm will wear off sometime in your first night, that's peak pain and it only gets better from there. Sleeping is probably the most uncomfortable part. I liked to double up my pillow to be more upright and shift weight to my hips. I also liked one pillow under the affected shoulder to roll me over onto the good shoulder. They will give you pain killers and anti inflammatory medication. Avoid the heavy pain killers if you can, I never needed more than Tylenol. Icing a lot helps with pain too.

I never wore an elbow brace, just a sling. You'll probably wear it non-stop until you get the OK to shower, then it comes off when cleaning yourself. Your surgeon will give you the timeline, I would listen to them as they all have their own opinions. I also highly recommend working with a physio. I can share with you my entire schedule if you'd like but the timing could be off. Early stage is pendulums, wall isometrics, and massaging the incisions to prevent scar tissues/sticking of the skin.
 
You may want to get bpc157, tb500 and ghk-cu peptides. They can half the recovery time. Someone close to me broke their shoulder and their recovery time was about half of what it was projected. They took mostly bpc157 and then tb500 for a few weeks as well. Depending on your size around 0.5-1mg of the first two and 1-2mg of the last. These peptides were also crucial in my recovery from a couple crippling chronic injuries. I took around 1mg of each per day.
 
Blood tests complete - all fine except APTT, which is like 1 second over (38 vs the top limit of 37) but this might be because of regular OTC painkillers.

The lab messed up the blood type test tho so I have go give them another blood sample today. :/
 
I'm back.

Surgery was on Monday and I spent the whole day and night at the hospital. Pain was so bad I got no sleep, even despite opioid medication.

Tuesday morning I was allowed to go home. Had the runs all day, barely able to think straight, didn't feel like posting here.

Finally got some sleep in my own bed. Woke every 60 minutes to pee but other than that I slept ok.

Feeling much better today than on Monday but still in pain. Taking ibuprofen provides some relief for a short time. Dessault sling is uncomfortable. Cannot get comfortable in any position.

Ask me questions if you want.
 
PS. Surgery was more complicated than expected as per the doctor. Lots of damage in the joint. Surgery lasted over 90 minutes, 2 anchors in the bone, 3 stitches.
 
BTW I was given Fentanyl at the hospital and had no reaction. No high, not even pain relief. Like I was immune to it. Nurse said it's impossible. But it happened.
 
Hotora86 said:
BTW I was given Fentanyl at the hospital and had no reaction. No high, not even pain relief. Like I was immune to it. Nurse said it's impossible. But it happened.
Click to expand...
Gemini ai generated this comment:

Actually, it isn't impossible—pharmacological "non-responders" are a recognized phenomenon in medicine. While rare, several biological and clinical factors can cause a patient to have little to no reaction to a potent opioid like fentanyl.
Possible reasons for your "immunity" include:
  • Genetic Variations: Your body uses specific enzymes, primarily CYP3A4 and CYP3A5, to process fentanyl. Certain genetic polymorphisms (like the CYP3A4 CC genotype) are associated with a significantly decreased analgesic response. If your metabolism is exceptionally fast (ultra-rapid metabolizer), the drug may be cleared before it can take effect.
  • Receptor Differences: Fentanyl works by binding to mu-opioid receptors in the brain. Variations in the OPRM1 gene, which codes for these receptors, can make them less sensitive to opioids, meaning you might require a much higher dose than "standard" to feel anything.
  • Pharmacokinetic Factors:
    • Protein Binding: About 80–89% of fentanyl binds to proteins in your blood. If your protein levels or blood pH were atypical during surgery, it could have prevented the drug from reaching your brain effectively.
    • Drug Interactions: If you were taking other medications that act as "inducers" of the CYP3A4 enzyme (like certain anticonvulsants or herbal supplements), they could have caused your liver to break down the fentanyl almost instantly.
  • Surgical Context: For a Bankart repair, many patients receive an interscalene brachial plexus block (a regional nerve numb). If the block was highly effective, you might not have felt "pain relief" simply because the nerves were already shut down. Conversely, if your pain was extreme and the dose was conservative, it might have been "swallowed" by the intensity of the surgical trauma.
 
Pain was manageable in the morning but I had a doctor come by and give me an Oxycontin prescription. And I am glad he did because the pain just went from a 4 to a 8 out of 10.
Took my first oxy, fingers crossed!!
 
It should only get better from here!

I wonder what the complication was? 2 anchors / 3 stitches sounds minor.
Oxy is nice. Might make you constipated. Don't get hooked.
 
vision1 said:
It should only get better from here!

I wonder what the complication was? 2 anchors / 3 stitches sounds minor.
Oxy is nice. Might make you constipated. Don't get hooked.
Click to expand...
Thanks. Oxy had no effect, like Fentanyl. I'm immune.
1000mg paracetamol did better.
 
Hotora86 said:
Thanks. Oxy had no effect, like Fentanyl. I'm immune.
1000mg paracetamol did better.
Click to expand...
Switching to Nimesulide today.

Ibuprofen works for a while but Nimesulide should be even better.

EDIT: only works for like 3hrs and then the pain is back. Sucks to be me.
 
Last edited:
Readjusted my Dessault brace, feels much better now. Doc who put it on me on day 2 did a shit job. Overall the service at the hospital was crap, I filed a complaint.
 
Sorry to hear. My pain was never that bad.
How soon until you can remove the brace and shower?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,223
Messages
58,425,837
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top