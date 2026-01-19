I am getting a left Shoulder Bankart Lesion Repair surgery in 2 weeks so decided to start this blog to document the surgery, recovery, exercise and (hopefully) return to form for all the Sherbros to benefit from my experience.



In short, I've had 7 dislocations since 2008, with low to medium pain and rather swift recovery each time. But of course with each dislocation the Glenoid labrum would get more and more damaged. My last dislocation was in December 2025 from... jumping forward. The sheer motion of throwing my arms forward to add momentum to the jump cause the shoulder to partially dislocate. Pretty ridiculous, I know.



I have consulted a dozen Orthopaedic doctors and PTs since then and they were all 100% unanimous that I need surgery. Luckily, I only have a soft tissue Bankart tear and not a bony Bankart, which would have required bone repair and screws and shit. One of the docs actually suggested the so-called Latarjet procedure, where a bone fragment from another limb would get attached to the shoulder socket with 2 screws - but he was the only one, everyone else said that basic Bankart repair would be fine, so that's what I chose.



I have had physical therapy and therapeutic ultrasound since December, plus I've been doing the recommended stability exercises so the pain is minimal right now but I hear A LOT of popping in the shoulder whenever I move it and lying on my left side is uncomfortable. I've stopped doing my regular calisthenics routine to avoid further injury.



Feel free to ask any questions, I will answer as soon as I am able.



Also, watch this video as it does a great job explaining the Bankart Lesion:



