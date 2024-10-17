Elections Should you vote for someone who is completely unaware that American kids were drafted into war?

Such a weird one. Kamala was on the "call her daddy" podcast, something I was unaware of and does shows with woke chicks talking about how they like getting banged, tit jobs and the spiritual connection and shit like that.

She was asked if she could think of any law that gives the government the power to make a decision about a man's body.

She just kept saying "no" as she was cackling.

Shocking.
 
