Should you tell people they are special?

In the US we have this habit of telling every child they're special. Which I guess wasn't too bad but now we even tell adults that, and it's not remotely true in most cases.

In Japan, at least a few decades ago, they would teach the opposite. That you're not special. Which makes them feel like they need to do more to fit in and behave in a way that benefits the group they're in.

What say you? Both have their advantages, but if you had to choose... Would you tell people they're special?
 
I vote no, not in a general sense. Only encourage them for things they have done or if they say they want to do then words of encouragement to help them along.

That Japanese example is interesting. Wonder what effect it has on them.
 
I wouldn't say something generic like "special", but if you recognize a talent/characteristic in them that seems elevated or better than normal you can compliment them on that. Also thinking about it really, as an "adult to adult" interaction I likely wouldn't even say that. To someone growing up though, and there is a strength/quality you recognize I maintain my original point.
 
No, we need to tell more people that they are fucking retards.

"You are not a beautiful and unique snowflake. You are the same decaying organic matter as everyone else and we are all part of the same compost heap."
 
images
 
To kids, yeah, within reason to help build self confidence.

Adults...fuck em
 
