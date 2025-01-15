Should you tell people they are special?

In the US we have this habit of telling every child they're special. Which I guess wasn't too bad but now we even tell adults that, and it's not remotely true in most cases.



In Japan, at least a few decades ago, they would teach the opposite. That you're not special. Which makes them feel like they need to do more to fit in and behave in a way that benefits the group they're in.



What say you? Both have their advantages, but if you had to choose... Would you tell people they're special?