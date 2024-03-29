Should we try to broadcast our existence out to the universe so other intelligent life will notice?

So for awhile now, we've been trying to broadcast out as far as we can via satellites using the most basic of symbols to let other intelligent life, if any exist out there, that we humans exist in this corner of the universe.

Do you think this is a wise idea? Should we keep emitting signs of our presence or put a stop to it immediately?
 
Based on how quickly waves weaken with the inverse square law or whatever the fuck it is called, aliens would need to either be in our solar system or have a probe here, in which case they already know.

We have only been broadcasting with radio waves for about a century, so that limits possible recipients to 100 light years which is actually relatively nothing in terms of interstellar distance.

I think we will be fine.


On the other hand if you wanted to merely assess it based on risk vs reward
(keeping in mind- any foreign intelligence that discovered us before we discovered them is likely so far ahead of us in terms of progress and technology that we would be as dumb to them as dogs are to us)

while the possibility of rapid upgrade of our intelligence and technology would be cool, even the slightest possibility of alerting a malicious species of our existence and subsequent resources is a risk that I don't personally consider worthwhile.
 
Imagine if intelligent life actually managed to come here and see this shit firsthand:

<30><6><{dayum}><Varys01> <DisgustingHHH>
 
After reading The Dark Forest, I emphatically say no.
 
They will judge us with our post to like ratios.
 
Just send this out so they know they stand no chance.

tenor.gif
 
We should broadcast shit like the Kardashians or that Throuple show so aliens would avoid us like intergalactic STD
 
