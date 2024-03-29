Should we try to broadcast our existence out to the universe so other intelligent life will notice?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,037
- Reaction score
- 7,375
So for awhile now, we've been trying to broadcast out as far as we can via satellites using the most basic of symbols to let other intelligent life, if any exist out there, that we humans exist in this corner of the universe.
Do you think this is a wise idea? Should we keep emitting signs of our presence or put a stop to it immediately?
Do you think this is a wise idea? Should we keep emitting signs of our presence or put a stop to it immediately?