Should we try to broadcast our existence out to the universe so other intelligent life will notice?

Based on how quickly waves weaken with the inverse square law or whatever the fuck it is called, aliens would need to either be in our solar system or have a probe here, in which case they already know.



We have only been broadcasting with radio waves for about a century, so that limits possible recipients to 100 light years which is actually relatively nothing in terms of interstellar distance.



I think we will be fine.





On the other hand if you wanted to merely assess it based on risk vs reward

(keeping in mind- any foreign intelligence that discovered us before we discovered them is likely so far ahead of us in terms of progress and technology that we would be as dumb to them as dogs are to us)



while the possibility of rapid upgrade of our intelligence and technology would be cool, even the slightest possibility of alerting a malicious species of our existence and subsequent resources is a risk that I don't personally consider worthwhile.