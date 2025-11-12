Should Valentina retire after fighting Weili?

Because who else es left for her? She has literally fought THE BEST, the very very best.

Literally EVERYBODY. all the big dogs from all the divisions and in THEIR prime!!!



She already fought..



The best of 135lbs:

Nunes x2

Holm

Peña



The best of 125bs:

Grasso x3

Fiorot

Santos



The best of 115lbs:

Joanna

Andrade

Now Weili



Weili seemed to be the only one left for her. Because who else? Everybody else has no big names, no big careers, and at this point in age and in her career Valentina should be only fighting for legacy. This fight with Weili is super important because it's the #1 vs the #2 p4p currently and Weili has a big name already and great career so this is great for Valentina's legacy.



So after, should she retire or continue fighting? And if continue who is she gonna fight next ?



- Rose Namajunas maybe? She is already in the 125lbs division but I don't know if she is gonna be able to get a title shot soon enough



-Kayla Harrison? I saw she was calling Valentina oit for a super-fight at the white house next year but how realistic is that? Harrison used to fight at 165 or something and she gotta almost kill herself to make weight at 135 so Idk, probably if that happens the size difference would be ridiculous?



What you guys think? Retire or continue fighting who next?