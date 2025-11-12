Should Valentina retire after fighting Weili?

Because who else es left for her? She has literally fought THE BEST, the very very best.
Literally EVERYBODY. all the big dogs from all the divisions and in THEIR prime!!!

She already fought..

The best of 135lbs:
Nunes x2
Holm
Peña

The best of 125bs:
Grasso x3
Fiorot
Santos

The best of 115lbs:
Joanna
Andrade
Now Weili

Weili seemed to be the only one left for her. Because who else? Everybody else has no big names, no big careers, and at this point in age and in her career Valentina should be only fighting for legacy. This fight with Weili is super important because it's the #1 vs the #2 p4p currently and Weili has a big name already and great career so this is great for Valentina's legacy.

So after, should she retire or continue fighting? And if continue who is she gonna fight next ?

- Rose Namajunas maybe? She is already in the 125lbs division but I don't know if she is gonna be able to get a title shot soon enough

-Kayla Harrison? I saw she was calling Valentina oit for a super-fight at the white house next year but how realistic is that? Harrison used to fight at 165 or something and she gotta almost kill herself to make weight at 135 so Idk, probably if that happens the size difference would be ridiculous?

What you guys think? Retire or continue fighting who next?
 
I think she will retire if she loses and she may well retire if she WINS this weekend.

As Clint Eastwood once said....:
"Man's gotta know his own limitations".

I think Valentina might know she's on a slow decline so I think she'll quit Saturday or sometime soon after.
 
Unfortunately, a over-the-hill Val can remain competitive with most of these girls, and the UFC needs names

I'm afraid she will be around way passed her limit.
 
There’s still Kayla, but knowing that Val flew the division after losing twice in a row she most likely wont want Kayla. There’s Ditcheva who would also destroy her, but unfortunately she’s not in the UFC. Maybe wait to see if Amanda beats Kayla, then lose a 3rd time to Amanda would be an option.

But yeah, her division is terrible, there’s no one there and she even got finished by a bum like Grasso. At this point she’ll prob retire…
 
She's completed the belt rubies, won 10 UFC title fights.

Avenged her losses except to Nunes and she was very undersized, took her to a close split Dec that many thought she won.

And she's had nearly 100 pro fights across MMA, boxing and kickboxing.

Whatever happens she's clearly earned her place in the women's GOAT discussions.
 
Valentina is a competitor at heart, she's not going to stop fighting until she knows it's over for sure. I think she'd have to lose a few in a row to consider retirement, she's not going to bow out early.
 
Her mentality has always been that she gonna fight til the wheels come off.
 
More than maybe any fighters we have seen I think Valentina has earned the right to leave on her terms.

With or without a title I think if she wants to compete because she loves martial arts and testing herself, then God bless her in that pursuit.

And likewise with or without the title if she feels like she has accomplished enough and she can be happy enjoying life and the fruits of her labor then let her fly off into the sunset.



She is 38. 22+ years in the sport, really a lifetime devoted to martial arts, I believe she is well over 100 pro fights all total including kickboxing and muay Thai and thus far she has proven she is still capable of competing at the highest level and doing so safely and making a great account of herself.

It is very different from a guy with 7 losses back to back getting knocked out and showing brain damage.

This is a tough test at 38, but Weili is 36, so relatively fair.

If Val wants to continue collecting rubies or pursuing achievements it is fine with me. She has done everything right and earned the choice to do whatever the fuck she wants imo
 
Natalia Silva is the only one left for her at FLW. If Val beats Weili she will likely defend against Nat and if she beats her then I really don't know what's next. Maybe move up to fight Kayla, or fight Amanda one more time.
 
Valentina should fight Dakota Ditcheva when UFC eventually signs her in a passing of the torch match.
 
no reason too

she can continue collecting big checks to crush cans. Grasso and Santos never really 'beat her up'. Grasso caught her in a fluke sub in a fight she was losing. Rematch was a hug fest. Santos just hugged as well. The big muscular Fiorot was a joke.

probably wont retire until she gets KO'd or 50-45'd
 
she has nothing else to do.

she loves training and has been doing it her whole life. it's a lifestyle to her.

She has no plans on having kids so I see her going for awhile.

joanna j wanted kids so she retired but she is having problems finding a mate so she might come back for one last fight against dern as well.
 
Hate to say it but she hasn't had a fight I would consider interesting in about 4 years.
 
There is no reason for her to retire at all.
 
She's on a steady decline and hasn't looked great in years. Hopefully she gets out before she starts racking up losses.
 
