Should Valentina move up to W BW division or stay at FLW?

I think win or lose in her fight with Alexa, she should move up to 135. She already has a win over Pena who is fighting for the belt and very well may win. Raquel is also a good fight for her.
It would also help her a bit with her longevity, although just a bit.
But she would have to put on some weight again.
The good thing is that Pena or Raquel aren't that young either.
