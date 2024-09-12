Should Valentina move up to W BW division or stay at FLW?

I think win or lose in her fight with Alexa, she should move up to 135. She already has a win over Pena who is fighting for the belt and very well may win. Raquel is also a good fight for her.



It would also help her a bit with her longevity, although just a bit.



But she would have to put on some weight again.

The good thing is that Pena or Raquel aren't that young either.