Should Valentina move up to W BW division or stay at FLW?

I think win or lose in her fight with Alexa, she should move up to 135. She already has a win over Pena who is fighting for the belt and very well may win. Raquel is also a good fight for her.

It would also help her a bit with her longevity, although just a bit.

But she would have to put on some weight again.
The good thing is that Pena or Raquel aren't that young either.
 
I'd bet she's closer to considering retirement than jumping into a different weight class
 
The time she started in the UFC there was only BW or SW. For SW she was to big and for BW to small. Her fights with Nunes reminded me a chimpanse is fighting a gorilla. That hasn´t changed. She´s to undersized for BW.
If she loses maybe she will retire. She hasn´t to proof anything to anyone.
 
Kayla is a very tough fight for the current version of Val, I'm well aware of that.
But if she wins against Alexa, she could get a title shot before her. Or would they do the 4th fight?
After all, who has Kayla beat except past prime Holly.


She should've fought Raquel already.
She's earned a chance to become a 2 division champion. Should've fought Raquel instead of Alexa the third time.
Guess she just wants that belt back.
 
If she loses maybe she will retire. She hasn´t to proof anything to anyone.
She wasn't actually too big for straw weight, she just didn't want to cut. She walks around at 135.
 
That would be the right decision.
But fighting is her lifestyle, It's hard to retire when a fighter is that dedicated.

Anyway, I'm glad when legends retire at the right time. Amanda, GSP, DJ and probably Jones as well will be on the list.
 
Valentina was successful at 135 because she's one of the most technically skilled fighters in WMMA history and strong for her size. That being said, she didn't cut any weight at all to fight at 135 and cuts only a few pounds to do it at 125. There're strawweights that walk around heavier than her. So no, now that she's past her prime, she should absolutely not move up to face opponents that would have 10-25 lbs on her.
 
Lol.. Val was always a small bw and ahea lost a step. Do you want Kayla to kill her.
 
100%
judokayla-kayla-harrison.gif
 
