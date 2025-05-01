Should Usman retire if he loses to Buckley?

Screenshot_20250501-173415~2.png


Yea probably 4 losses in a row isn't a good look and damages legacy

Discuss

Btw anyone think Usman is going to beat Buckley? I think he probably loses a unanimous
 
Unless Dana cuts them most guys just keep fighting and fighting not giving a f
 
He's 38 and hasn't won in almost 4 years. He should obviously retire if he loses this one. I have zero desire to see old legends taking unnecessary brain damage in pursuit of long-gone glory.
 
Crazy to think Usman hasn't won a fight since the second Colby fight I believe lol
 
Yes I’d say so. I can’t see him beating Buckley either, but he’s had a great career and can hold his head high!
 
his losses have all been at the top of competition
if he wants id say keep fighting on
but he's done quite a bit in his career and can be proud. he's a top 10 WW of all time, thats quite an accomplishment.
 
SamuraiBro said:
They weren’t trolls, they 100% believed it. Go Instagram and you’ll still see the same shit.
Click to expand...
All those pages are run by literal Nigerians whose opinion is irrelevant as they discovered MMA when Usman won the title.
There's one account on X which still copes about Izzy vs Poatan almost weekly, I forget what he's called lol
 
