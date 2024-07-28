Should UFC have cut/not resigned Mokaev? POLL

Should they have cut Mokaev?

  • Total voters
    84
HHJ

HHJ

SAY HIS NAME. SAY IT!
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
149,786
Reaction score
117,039
LET THE COURT OF POPULAR OPINION DECIDE


image-e1f8b7cb-b654-439f-9e57-468c207f21bb-85-2560-1440.jpeg
 
I think this poll is gonna suffer from recency bias. If it was started in like, a month or two and not fresh off that fight, more people would look at the record, which is what fighters fight for, and not the relative action.

Plus, I don't know how much everyone knows about the supposed reason he was released, which was more the backstage incidents and headaches. I know I know nothing about about any of that, so those could be very legitimate reasons for his release.
 
I don't think they should cut anybody that isn't losing their fights, no matter how boring they are.

I like to maintain at least some illusion that this is still a sport and not just a popularity contest.
 
Like others have said you can't make this judgment without knowing what supposedly happened at the PI and during fight week that pissed off the matchmakers, but unless he did something extremely egregious then no he shouldn't be cut.

If anyone should be cut from the fight itself it's Kape who never throws shit.
 
You guys should just get over it, who cares that a guy from your cultural background got cut?

We got over Theodoru, who was like the nicest guy, 8-3 in the UFC and 3-1 in his last 4, never lost 2 in a row, and you will also get over Mokajev.
 
We need more information obviously.

If it was a professionalism thing behind the scenes, then I can't really blame them. Even though they have let some of the most unprofessional shit slide from other fighters, they are the employer after all, and can choose to let you go if you are hard to work with.

If it was based on his fight style, AND if what he said was accurate, that they told him he needs to wrestle less, then that is a pretty bad sign about the direction the UFC is heading. The UFC directly attempting to influence fights like that is wild.

He was 23, undefeated, with plenty of years before he would even hit his prime. Hopefully, more information comes out.
 
Not causing any damage, stifling and neutralising. All part of the fight game and indo appreciate it but fuck sake man......

Clearly going with Khabib's style and game plan.

Devastated I am.
 
Fucking obviously not, this isn't the Ultimate Swell Guy Championship.
 
sdpdude9 said:
No, I want a legitimate sport with the best competing. You don’t get rid of a 23 year old that’s undefeated and 7-0 in the promotion. Especially in a division that needs contenders. He even has finished majority of his fights in the promotion.
Click to expand...

You also don’t want someone who brags about sucker punching people in a hotel.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,749
Messages
55,934,331
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top