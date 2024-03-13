Should UFC create another sister promotion?

UFC is at a crossroads where it wants to be like a league, but still uses the stars drawing power for the brand.



We’re in a new era where you can’t get that real seasoned veteran experience to be able to sell yourself. It was first the uniforms, but now these new guys have no real way of getting that experience because most of the smaller promotions are only on Fight Pass, and that is not real competition in any area



We understand that pride couldn’t have gone on, but strike force still should have. Or just buy bellator, and use some of these names on losses, as an alternative to keep buzz around their name, while in the process grow more talent. Bellator just used the talent in a sloppy manner with the horrible hw GP, or not taking advantage of their name value.



WEC was the best example. It was able to take those talented guys that fought in ufc early on, and still was able to build their name on a big platform after leaving to make it have that veteran feel, and also helped create new stars like cerrone and bendo. So when they come back to ufc, it those new stars get signed, their is hype like you saw with gathjie or mvp.



It creates competition! Which is much needed, and it doesn’t overstate the market