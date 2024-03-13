Should UFC create another sister promotion?

UFC is at a crossroads where it wants to be like a league, but still uses the stars drawing power for the brand.

We’re in a new era where you can’t get that real seasoned veteran experience to be able to sell yourself. It was first the uniforms, but now these new guys have no real way of getting that experience because most of the smaller promotions are only on Fight Pass, and that is not real competition in any area

We understand that pride couldn’t have gone on, but strike force still should have. Or just buy bellator, and use some of these names on losses, as an alternative to keep buzz around their name, while in the process grow more talent. Bellator just used the talent in a sloppy manner with the horrible hw GP, or not taking advantage of their name value.

WEC was the best example. It was able to take those talented guys that fought in ufc early on, and still was able to build their name on a big platform after leaving to make it have that veteran feel, and also helped create new stars like cerrone and bendo. So when they come back to ufc, it those new stars get signed, their is hype like you saw with gathjie or mvp.

It creates competition! Which is much needed, and it doesn’t overstate the market
 
Part of me thinks so but it would probably be unpopular in the beginning with some not wanting the WEC replaced and others seeing it as bottom feeder, especially with the talk of cards being watered down already. Doesn't seem like a good idea IMO.
 
Part of me thinks so but it would probably be unpopular in the beginning with some not wanting the WEC replaced and others seeing it as bottom feeder, especially with the talk of cards being watered down already. Doesn't seem like a good idea IMO.
That’s okay to see it as that. That way when they come over and do good, makes it seem like there is competition.

Sure it will be that way at first, but eventually it will look like it did with WEC and strike force, and they got more stars made
 
That’s okay to see it as that. That way when they come over and do good, makes it seem like there is competition.

Sure it will be that way at first, but eventually it will look like it did with WEC and strike force, and they got more stars made
Strikeforce wasn't a sister promotion IMO. Nor was it owned by Zuffa until they were bought.
 
