Social Should transgenders be allowed to become airline pilots?

Nov 2, 2018
I was just reading a thread on another social media site discussing if whether transgenders should become airline pilots. Not necessarily the specific occupation but occupations that hold the lives of many on their hands.

The argument AGAINST having transgender airline pilots is that 50% of transgenders have attempted to commit suicide. Compare that to the average male, who has a suicide attempt rate of 0.6%

This is also one of the arguments made for not allowing transgenders to join the military.

What would be the best argument FOR allowing transgenders to fly commercial airlines?
 
sounds like at leaste 50% of them should and the rest treated with the same regulations as other human beings that have attempted suicide.... whatever those rules or regulations are.
 
Please post a link to the thread.
 
There's a 50/50 chance the pilot is suicidal and if he's feeling suicidal while flying, he'll take everyone along with him like that German pilot a few years back.

There's mental screenings, but there will be ones that will slip through the cracks.
 
You are way out in left field here with your stats. It is actually about 40% that at some time in their lifespan they make a suicide attempt- that is nowhere near meaning that they are 40% likely to be suicidal at any given time. That doesn't even make sense.

You couldn't use the suicide bit as a criterion for hiring them. They can be hired like anyone else. I'm sure no one would think it was fair to be denied a job because of stats related to your identity, and it would be illegal most places.
 
If they allow Muslim pilots after 9/11 I think we will be okay with transgender pilots
 
I've already asked you to post the thread where these stats come from. Let's see it.
 
