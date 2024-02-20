Should "Touching Gloves" (MID-FIGHT) be a DQ or Foul?

First, let there be no mistake: I am a proponent of GOOD SPORTSMANSHIP.



BEFORE the fight, I love seeing professionals acknowledge each other's abilities, etc.

AFTER the fight, I love seeing professionals acknowledge each others struggle together, give props, and end it in a good way.



However, DURING a fight, I want to see two people trying to kill each other .



Maybe touch gloves in the beginning of the fight.

Maybe touch gloves at the beginning of each round.



But once each round begins, I want to see two people trying to kill each other.

If one person lands a good shot, who TF wants to see "a glove-bump" ???



Any fighter who initiates "a glove bump" after he's been clipped , is basically shedding all over himself, trying to slow the momentum .

This is beta-male fukkery, and should never be allowed in a professional contest.



This is a piggy-back post on the travesty of Garry vs. Neal, both of whom should have been stripped and removed from the UFC roster.



You want to be "buds," and spar in your driveway, go ahead.



But when fans pay $85 to watch you fight, then you need to make in a dogfight, and go for the finish, the moment you see weakness.



If you can't do that, you are not an authentic professional fighter, working for the fans.



Bottom line : we fans pay everybody from top to bottom.

Make sure you never piss us off with this billhit again.