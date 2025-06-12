Should Tom Pull a Khabib?

LeBron
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 12, 2011
- Messages
- 2,782
- Reaction score
- 3,948
What if he confronted Jon in person and “checked” him like Khabib did Artem? (not jump him like that coward Masvidal did Covington). A little slappity slap might go a long way, especially if it gets caught on video and goes viral. Jon is a pussy, but a prideful pussy, and this might push him to want to defend his honor.
Sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands and I believe Tom should strongly consider this. What do you guys think?
