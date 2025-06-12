Should Tom Pull a Khabib?

What if he confronted Jon in person and “checked” him like Khabib did Artem? (not jump him like that coward Masvidal did Covington). A little slappity slap might go a long way, especially if it gets caught on video and goes viral. Jon is a pussy, but a prideful pussy, and this might push him to want to defend his honor.

Sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands and I believe Tom should strongly consider this. What do you guys think?
 
What in Jon’s history indicates to you that Jon would stand there for that? He started a brawl at a public press conference over a shove during a face off.
 
What in Jon's history indicates to you that Jon would stand there for that? He started a brawl at a public press conference over a shove during a face off.
He’s clearly scared of Tom, so why would he not take it?
 
Terrible idea.

Jon would take out three cops in the melee and make sure they both end up in jail and not in the octagon.
 
Aspinall beats Jones in the cage but I'm not sure outside the cage. A pissed off Jones with no ruleset is a scary thought.
 
He's clearly scared of Tom, so why would he not take it?
He's not scared of Tom. He's scared of losing his great record to Tom. If you think he's just going to let Tom physically assault him you don't know what you are talking about. You are letting your hate for Jon cloud your judgement. We get it you are desperate to see Jon lose but he's just as desperate to prevent that from ever happening.
 
