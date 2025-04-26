Should they remove the weight limit at HW?

Should they remove the weight limit at HW?

  • Yes, let's see the biggest baddest dudes fight each other.

    Votes: 4 57.1%

  • No, but let's make the weight limit higher to 285 lbs.

    Votes: 1 14.3%

  • No, but let's make the weight limit higher to 300 lbs.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, it's perfectly fine at the weight limit of 265 lbs.

    Votes: 2 28.6%
  • Total voters
    7
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Inspired by this thread.

TimeToTrain

Thread 'UFC needs to start a super HW division'

There should not be a weight limit for fighters. Miss seeing the Akebonos, Hong Man Choi’s and other massive athletes compete in MMA. And the gap between 185-205 lbs never made sense without a 195 lb division. If a 195 lb division existed, move up 205 to 210. Call the 195 lb division cruiser weight.

Flyweight is cool and all but I’d give that up for a 195 lbs division. But Dana and the team must create a super HW division heavier than the 265 lb limit.
I mean you want to see the baddest of the baddest at HW, lets have no limit at all.

I want to see the best most athletic monsters out there fight the best at HW.

Making it the ultimate weight class. And the best fighter clearly is the baddest man on the planet.

What's your take on that?

36619-16084265843594-800.jpg
 
Yes but it won’t make a big difference we may just see fatter dudes. It’s not going to attract big talent
 
Sure, let's bring even more unathletic fatsos into the division. 😣
Why would they even consider signing a guy who can't fight? We're talking about guys that can actually fight who are athletic that are heavier than 265 or over. So there will be just a small group of people that size.

Were talking about guys who can fight and I'm sure UFC will screen these guys carefully.
 
As I just posted elsewhere, they should just raise the limit to 285 lbs. No reason the ufc HW division should have a lower weight cap than HW High School wrestling.
 
The division is dead so might as well see about some freakish fights to spice things up. LHW should go to 220. 221+ for HW
 
There aren't many people in the world who are very athletic beyond 265 lbs. Hell, there are barely even any NBA players who weigh more than 265. And those NFL players that do aren't really athletic.

But there should be a limit regardless. Do we really want to see 400+ lbs guys in there? Nah.

I think a nice compromise would be to make the limit 280-285 lbs. Beyond that, we'd see freak show fights.
 
Make a 225lb division, then an open weight division.
 
There aren't many people in the world who are very athletic beyond 265 lbs. Hell, there are barely even any NBA players who weigh more than 265. And those NFL players that do aren't really athletic.

But there should be a limit regardless. Do we really want to see 400+ lbs guys in there? Nah.

I think a nice compromise would be to make the limit 280-285 lbs. Beyond that, we'd see freak show fights.
No I'm talking about guys who are big that can fight and no how to fight. Not just fats so who have no skill set whatsoever. There will be a very small minority that would be athletic and have a good skill set and be monsters. So, why not give these few rare guys a chance at least?
 
