Should they remove the weight limit at HW?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Inspired by this thread.
I mean you want to see the baddest of the baddest at HW, lets have no limit at all.
I want to see the best most athletic monsters out there fight the best at HW.
Making it the ultimate weight class. And the best fighter clearly is the baddest man on the planet.
What's your take on that?
There should not be a weight limit for fighters. Miss seeing the Akebonos, Hong Man Choi’s and other massive athletes compete in MMA. And the gap between 185-205 lbs never made sense without a 195 lb division. If a 195 lb division existed, move up 205 to 210. Call the 195 lb division cruiser weight.
Flyweight is cool and all but I’d give that up for a 195 lbs division. But Dana and the team must create a super HW division heavier than the 265 lb limit.
