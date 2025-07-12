it was a woman they killed just so you know.
and results of rehabilitation in cases like this with child murderers are kind of all over the place. there have been some who figure shit out, get the right help, and live regular lives when they get out. i would say a small majority do not and end up back in jail at some point.
i also don't think there needs to be a serious rift in how minors are charged vs adults. i don't think the charges and sentences should be much different. i think 20 years to life in a case like this works for an 11 year old or a 25 year old. assess them a couple decades now and see if they've been fixed.