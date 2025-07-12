KAZSoliloquy said: it was a woman they killed just so you know.



and results of rehabilitation in cases like this with child murderers are kind of all over the place. there have been some who figure shit out, get the right help, and live regular lives when they get out. i would say a small majority do not and end up back in jail at some point.



i also don't think there needs to be a serious rift in how minors are charged vs adults. i don't think the charges and sentences should be much different. i think 20 years to life in a case like this works for an 11 year old or a 25 year old. assess them a couple decades now and see if they've been fixed. Click to expand...

Gotcha.I just caught the intro and switched off at the cyclist.I understand. It is America after all and every country is different.But then in these cases, you must rely on the psychological assessments and every layer of this horrific crime that can be understood, which is why we don't rely on YouTube videos but rather an entire legal system (of whatever resource is available).The difference between one 11 year old and another can be light and day.I was in a secure care system ("juvie" equivalent) when I was 14 ( a looong time ago) I met same age murderers, rapists, arsonists alongside petty theft and stealing cars. I was there for an assault.The psychological differences between one kid who accidentally killed somebody and another who meant to were so far apart it blew my own mind. Yet we all played as kids during socialising.An 11 year old. Some barely know the difference between reality and fiction when it comes to consequences.