Should the UFC have a 165 lb title?

No I don't think it makes no sense to have 155 then 165 then 170 and then 185.They will have to scrap 170 to make it more sense, but they will never do that i think. In my opinion, WW has been arguably the best division alongside LW and LHW. They won't change 205 nor 155, just like they won't for 170 imo165 will just create an avenue for people who weren't good enough to cut it in either division to try to stick around, or for people to just go for that double champ status.