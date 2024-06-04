Should the UFC have a 165 lb title?

yes why in the holy fuck would UFC not do that?? lolThe only way this benefits Conor is if he gets a pass at the inaugural title fight,
This is alot less needed than the 165 though. HW and LHW is slim pickins alreadyI think it will just bloat the sport more. People made the same postulations about a 225 cruiser weight division.
Is it needed though? How many guys are too big for 155 and too small for 170, really? A handful? Simce people first started talking about a 165lb division, I've only seen it as an official conorweight and nothing more, but perhaps I'm just resistant to change in the sport, none of us should complain about more potential fights.This is alot less needed than the 165 though. HW and LHW is slim pickins already
Im just curious on different viewpoints about the matter.Is it needed though? How many guys are too big for 155 and too small for 170, really? A handful? Simce people first started talking about a 165lb division, I've only seen it as an official conorweight and nothing more, but perhaps I'm just resistant to change in the sport, none of us should complain about more potential fights.
this. It makes no sense to have a 5lb difference between weight classes. I take 5lb shits daily.Only if welterweight becomes 175.
uh ohFuck it though, better than putting their resources into Power Slap LOL
Easy answer! 165 AND 175 lbs divisions and KEEPING 170
No I don't think it makes no sense to have 155 then 165 then 170 and then 185.
They will have to scrap 170 to make it more sense, but they will never do that i think. In my opinion, WW has been arguably the best division alongside LW and LHW. They won't change 205 nor 155, just like they won't for 170 imo
165 will just create an avenue for people who weren't good enough to cut it in either division to try to stick around, or for people to just go for that double champ status.
Sir, that is Unamerican.I used to think that 165 is needed, but now if I was to change something I would like to have 225 and 245 divisions and get rid of the fatsos.