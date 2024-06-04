Should the UFC have a 165 lb title?

Should UFC implement a 165 lb title?

Obviously this would benefit Conor but there are def other fighters who could get a possible career resurgance in a fresh new div.
 
The only way this benefits Conor is if he gets a pass at the inaugural title fight, Islam would be all over that belt, just like every other top LW and some WW's that can make the cut...Conor got old by now, he isnt in any title picture.
 
I think it will just bloat the sport more. People made the same postulations about a 225 cruiser weight division.
 
HHJ said:
This is alot less needed than the 165 though. HW and LHW is slim pickins already
Is it needed though? How many guys are too big for 155 and too small for 170, really? A handful? Simce people first started talking about a 165lb division, I've only seen it as an official conorweight and nothing more, but perhaps I'm just resistant to change in the sport, none of us should complain about more potential fights.
 
I would like a 165lb division, mainly because a lot of fighters have been asking for it.

Not sure the UFC has enough talent to keep all these divisions busy and active.

Fuck it though, better than putting their resources into Power Slap LOL
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Is it needed though? How many guys are too big for 155 and too small for 170, really? A handful? Simce people first started talking about a 165lb division, I've only seen it as an official conorweight and nothing more, but perhaps I'm just resistant to change in the sport, none of us should complain about more potential fights.
Im just curious on different viewpoints about the matter.

If it begins as a conorweight (if he can even win it) it would become something else pretty soon.
 
no-god-no-god-please-no.gif


No I don't think it makes no sense to have 155 then 165 then 170 and then 185.

They will have to scrap 170 to make it more sense, but they will never do that i think. In my opinion, WW has been arguably the best division alongside LW and LHW. They won't change 205 nor 155, just like they won't for 170 imo

165 will just create an avenue for people who weren't good enough to cut it in either division to try to stick around, or for people to just go for that double champ status.
 
JustOnce said:
no-god-no-god-please-no.gif


No I don't think it makes no sense to have 155 then 165 then 170 and then 185.

They will have to scrap 170 to make it more sense, but they will never do that i think. In my opinion, WW has been arguably the best division alongside LW and LHW. They won't change 205 nor 155, just like they won't for 170 imo

165 will just create an avenue for people who weren't good enough to cut it in either division to try to stick around, or for people to just go for that double champ status.
Easy answer! 165 AND 175 lbs divisions and KEEPING 170
FUCK


YEA
 
I used to think that 165 is needed, but now if I was to change something I would like to have 225 and 245 divisions and get rid of the fatsos.
 
