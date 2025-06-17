Should the UFC do away with official rankings?

I personally think they should for a variety of reasons.

-Too much of fan discourse centers around these numbers. I think they end up weakening people’s perception of fighters. So much so that anything less than a top 5-10 win is often seen as virtually irrelevant.

-I think we get fighters less inclined to take certain fights because they only want to go up in the rankings.

-Ascension up a division is very slow due to the aforementioned issue. A fighter that breaks in “needs a top 5 win” for a title shot but top 5 fighters only want to fight top 5 fighters.

-Fighters fall very slowly down the rankings and remain in prevalent positions for much longer than they should.

-These numbers allow the promotion to justify (or at least attempt to) subpar cards that feature “ranked fighters” even though a fighter may be largely irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.

-They are often at odds with general fan perception anyways and used as a promotional tool rather than real rankings with real rules.
 
Maybe but the uf would never get rid of rankings, its one of their main mecanisms of control of the narrative, indirectly
 
