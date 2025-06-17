Should the UFC do away with official rankings?

I personally think they should for a variety of reasons.



-Too much of fan discourse centers around these numbers. I think they end up weakening people’s perception of fighters. So much so that anything less than a top 5-10 win is often seen as virtually irrelevant.



-I think we get fighters less inclined to take certain fights because they only want to go up in the rankings.



-Ascension up a division is very slow due to the aforementioned issue. A fighter that breaks in “needs a top 5 win” for a title shot but top 5 fighters only want to fight top 5 fighters.



-Fighters fall very slowly down the rankings and remain in prevalent positions for much longer than they should.



-These numbers allow the promotion to justify (or at least attempt to) subpar cards that feature “ranked fighters” even though a fighter may be largely irrelevant in the grand scheme of things.



-They are often at odds with general fan perception anyways and used as a promotional tool rather than real rankings with real rules.