With immigration being the biggest point of conflict currently between both major parties, I would like to hear genuine discussion on this topic as I see many posters bring this up regularly.
Should a person who is a Green Cardholder, and thus is a legal resident, be subject to losing their Green Card without having commited any crimes or violations? If so why? If not, what would you consider acceptable reasons to strip someone of legal status?
Im not looking for the far left and right posters on this. I genuinely what to know the opinion of more moderate folks. Cheers.
