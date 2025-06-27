Opinion Should the Government be Able to Revoke Green Cards W/O Reason?

With immigration being the biggest point of conflict currently between both major parties, I would like to hear genuine discussion on this topic as I see many posters bring this up regularly.

Should a person who is a Green Cardholder, and thus is a legal resident, be subject to losing their Green Card without having commited any crimes or violations? If so why? If not, what would you consider acceptable reasons to strip someone of legal status?

Im not looking for the far left and right posters on this. I genuinely what to know the opinion of more moderate folks. Cheers.
 
No, but this is just the pendulum swinging back after decades of way too lenient immigration policy.

This is definitely a case of using a chainsaw to trim your pubes though.
 
Trump should copy paste Beria flowcharts how to deal with internal enemies. Not only immigrants offspring Trump might be suspicious, also locals might appear questionable.

" we do have political party here and first task for us is to find here internal enemies and eliminate such threat " L.P. Beria.

Best teacher is property confiscation....immediately. Enemies loves money and will cry after everything will be confiscated. Lenin .
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
No, but this is just the pendulum swinging back after decades of way too lenient immigration policy.

This is definitely a case of using a chainsaw to trim your pubes though.
I agree that how we were doing things before was a problem but attempting to correct it in an equally terrible way is just going to create more problems without really fixing the old ones.

Our entire immigration system is fucked. I don't think what we're doing currently is fixing that and I don't think there is any logical benifit to punish green card holders
 
Unemployment dropping again to record lows, who's going to do all the work for the growth that's coming to pay for these tax cuts?
 
Without reason? Probably not. If the reason is because our country has been pimped and extorted to a near irreversible level and doing so would be a step to address that, yup...
 
Bagatur said:
I think with green card people have more rights and can fight it in court if they think the card was cancelled for no reason. as they should.
But if they did commit crimes, any residency status, even permanent, should be taken away quickly AF.
How do you fight masked people with guns coming to you lol?
 
badascan said:
Without reason? Probably not. If the reason is because our country has been pimped and extorted to a near irreversible level and doing so would be a step to address that, yup...
So you'd be good with people of legal status, with no criminal records, getting deported because other unrelated people have come in illegally? Am I understanding that correctly? If not could you clarify
 
GreatSaintGuillotine said:
I agree that how we were doing things before was a problem but attempting to correct it in an equally terrible way is just going to create more problems without really fixing the old ones.

Our entire immigration system is fucked. I don't think what we're doing currently is fixing that and I don't think there is any logical benifit to punish green card holders
It makes sense if you want to make America white again.
 
badascan said:
Without reason? Probably not. If the reason is because our country has been pimped and extorted to a near irreversible level and doing so would be a step to address that, yup...
We've got ourselves one of those rare moderates here... {<diva}
 
