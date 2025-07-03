Economy Should stock buybacks be outlawed again?

Just been reading up on this topic and haven't really formed an opinion yet. I'm not even sure if the left or the right supports stock buybacks yet. I'm guessing probably the right, since it was Reagan that legalized the practice.

For those unaware, a company can use their profits to buy back their stocks from shareholders. This artificially raises the stock price.

I say "artificially" because the company didn't do anything to improve. They didn't launch a successful product. They didn't pay off debt. They didn't invest in upgrading equipment or give raises to their most valuable employees.

All they did was create a bit of scarcity on paper.

But should they be allowed to do that? I think in a healthy economy you'd want companies to actually do something innovative in order to succeed.
 
No. Should dividends be illegal too? Companies have capital and they have to allocate it. They can reinvest it in the business, pay it out to shareholders, or do some combination of that. Shareholders are owners of the company. If shares are selling at a meaningfully discount to intrinsic value, it's one of the best ways to use funds. It's like going to the store and purchasing a real $100 bill with $90 in cash.
 
I think you have a fundamentally wrong understanding of the buyback.

Saying it "didn't do anything to improve" is like saying should a company be allowed to increase dividends as it does nothing to improve. A share buyback increases shareholders that don't sell % ownership of the company. When a company has excess capital it can utilize either tool to reward shareholders.

The difference is in the nature of the benefit. Buybacks benefits the shareholders by raising the value of the stock and unrealized gains (which can be realized by selling), and dividend increases raises the amount of dividend income for investors.

There is different tax repercussions between the two of course.

Yes it's ideal if excess capital is used to generate returns above a firm's cost of capital; but if management doesn't feel that there is currently that opportunity, it's essentially their duty to repatriate the capital to investors one way or the other so that they can invest in other opportunities. Though rare, it's why companies sometimes have special one off dividends that don't fit their typical distribution cycles. In the case of a buyback though, often it's management's belief that the company's own stock is trading too cheap and thus purchasing it's own shares and retiring them is the best course of action for shareholders.
 
I concur with Buffett:

"The math isn’t complicated: When the share count goes down, your interest in our many businesses goes up. Every small bit helps if repurchases are made at value-accretive prices. Just as surely, when a company overpays for repurchases, the continuing shareholders lose. At such times, gains flow only to the selling shareholders and to the friendly, but expensive, investment banker who recommended the foolish purchases.

Gains from value-accretive repurchases, it should be emphasized, benefit all owners – in every respect. Imagine, if you will, three fully-informed shareholders of a local auto dealership, one of whom manages the business. Imagine, further, that one of the passive owners wishes to sell his interest back to the company at a price attractive to the two continuing shareholders. When completed, has this transaction harmed anyone? Is the manager somehow favored over the continuing passive owners? Has the public been hurt?

When you are told that all repurchases are harmful to shareholders or to the country, or particularly beneficial to CEOs, you are listening to either an economic illiterate or a silver-tongued demagogue (characters that are not mutually exclusive)."
 
