Fedorgasm said: Just been reading up on this topic and haven't really formed an opinion yet. I'm not even sure if the left or the right supports stock buybacks yet. I'm guessing probably the right, since it was Reagan that legalized the practice.



For those unaware, a company can use their profits to buy back their stocks from shareholders. This artificially raises the stock price.



I say "artificially" because the company didn't do anything to improve. They didn't launch a successful product. They didn't pay off debt. They didn't invest in upgrading equipment or give raises to their most valuable employees.



All they did was create a bit of scarcity on paper.



But should they be allowed to do that? I think in a healthy economy you'd want companies to actually do something innovative in order to succeed. Click to expand...

I think you have a fundamentally wrong understanding of the buyback.Saying it "didn't do anything to improve" is like saying should a company be allowed to increase dividends as it does nothing to improve. A share buyback increases shareholders that don't sell % ownership of the company. When a company has excess capital it can utilize either tool to reward shareholders.The difference is in the nature of the benefit. Buybacks benefits the shareholders by raising the value of the stock and unrealized gains (which can be realized by selling), and dividend increases raises the amount of dividend income for investors.There is different tax repercussions between the two of course.Yes it's ideal if excess capital is used to generate returns above a firm's cost of capital; but if management doesn't feel that there is currently that opportunity, it's essentially their duty to repatriate the capital to investors one way or the other so that they can invest in other opportunities. Though rare, it's why companies sometimes have special one off dividends that don't fit their typical distribution cycles. In the case of a buyback though, often it's management's belief that the company's own stock is trading too cheap and thus purchasing it's own shares and retiring them is the best course of action for shareholders.