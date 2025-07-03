Fedorgasm
Just been reading up on this topic and haven't really formed an opinion yet. I'm not even sure if the left or the right supports stock buybacks yet. I'm guessing probably the right, since it was Reagan that legalized the practice.
For those unaware, a company can use their profits to buy back their stocks from shareholders. This artificially raises the stock price.
I say "artificially" because the company didn't do anything to improve. They didn't launch a successful product. They didn't pay off debt. They didn't invest in upgrading equipment or give raises to their most valuable employees.
All they did was create a bit of scarcity on paper.
But should they be allowed to do that? I think in a healthy economy you'd want companies to actually do something innovative in order to succeed.
