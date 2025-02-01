Should Said Nurmagomedov Be Worried Tonight?

The UFC has a weird way of working when it comes to Russian fighters, and other nations in the Caucasus/Central Asia for that matter.



Perhaps it's the cost of importing them, getting visas, not being based in America, etc, but it feels like the UFC is very quick to cut these fighters after only a couple of sporadic defeats.



Said is now 32 and has basically hit his ceiling. He's fun as hell, great fighter, but poor cardio and a lack of defence mean he's probably not cracking the top ten without a well-manicured pathway.



Do you think he can sleep easy tonight, or is he possibly losing his job in the near future?



I just wouldn't be that surprised despite how entertaining he is for a round and a half.