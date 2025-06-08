Should Merab fight Umar next?

Should Merab fight Umar next?

  • Yes

    Votes: 9 14.1%

  • No

    Votes: 55 85.9%
  • Total voters
    64
Meathead Jock

Meathead Jock

WAR ASKREN
@Gold
Joined
Sep 26, 2011
Messages
20,492
Reaction score
2,019
I think Umar has the best chance of beating Merab but just feels like a big mistake.

I think Merab should be excited for the rematch though. It will be a tough fight but if he beats him again while Merab is still near his peak. It will be tougher for the company to make him fight his toughest challenger again when he is older and starting to decline. Eliminate him now so he can beat up guys like Sandhagen when no longer performing at 100%
 
Hmmm.... I do see it being the best test for Merab again, but also Umar hasn't done shit since he lost. So it's another titleshot for a guy who lost his last fight. I'm gonna fight my instincts and say no and Sandhangen should get it. Even though it's a way easier fight for Merab. Although after Uman gets a big win, sure.
 
I predict Bekzat is going to be in the mix very soon. I can't believe he's not ranked yet.
 
Nah too soon. Let Umar rack up wins and Merab do the same. Makes the rematch more compelling, especially considering how close the fight was. Right now think those two are on a different level than the rest and showing that over time could generate actual interest for the rematch.
rorschach51 said:
Umar should fight O'Malley next.
Click to expand...
I'd watch that for sure
 
They'll probably give Umar a rematch if he gets one solid win, he's not getting a title shot off losing a decision with no controversy as a challenger.
 
No, he needs at very least a win first but probably two. I think he on paper could potentially cause Merab the most trouble with a few adjustments but he needs to earn it. He’s behind Sandhagen and Yan at the moment.
 
Umar vs Bautista next. Bautista has won 8 in a row and deserves a big fight. If Mix had won last night nobody would have an issue with him fighting Umar or even getting a title shot.
 
I think he's eligible for a rematch only after getting a win, which I can see him doing just fine. For now the next title fight for Merab has to be Cory.
 
