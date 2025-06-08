Should Merab fight Umar next?

Meathead Jock
I think Umar has the best chance of beating Merab but just feels like a big mistake.
I think Merab should be excited for the rematch though. It will be a tough fight but if he beats him again while Merab is still near his peak. It will be tougher for the company to make him fight his toughest challenger again when he is older and starting to decline. Eliminate him now so he can beat up guys like Sandhagen when no longer performing at 100%
