Should knees to the head of grounded opponents be legal?

I feel like it’s a slam dunk for the UFC. They don’t really care about fighter safety as is and are happy to pay guys 15/15 to take a life changing beating three times a year and develop previously unheard of forms of CTE later on in life.



I think it would provide a very real and immediate consequence to shooting a takedown and having it stuffed if your opponent can just try and take your head off with a knee. This would have an immediate change on the way wrestlers approach fights and probably stop lay and pray/stalling tactics quite a bit.



Dana, being the carny fuck with no integrity that he is should from a purely numbers perspective all on board with it. Striking is easier to market and I know for a fact he hates when a Belal Muhammad, Sterling or Merab pop up as champion.



I think the best of the best grapplers would still be great without it as Merab’s gas tank would still be in tact and Islam/Arman do some of their best work off the cage, but I just don’t see how all in all it doesn’t make sense for the UFC.