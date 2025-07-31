  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Should knees to the head of grounded opponents be legal?

I feel like it’s a slam dunk for the UFC. They don’t really care about fighter safety as is and are happy to pay guys 15/15 to take a life changing beating three times a year and develop previously unheard of forms of CTE later on in life.

I think it would provide a very real and immediate consequence to shooting a takedown and having it stuffed if your opponent can just try and take your head off with a knee. This would have an immediate change on the way wrestlers approach fights and probably stop lay and pray/stalling tactics quite a bit.

Dana, being the carny fuck with no integrity that he is should from a purely numbers perspective all on board with it. Striking is easier to market and I know for a fact he hates when a Belal Muhammad, Sterling or Merab pop up as champion.

I think the best of the best grapplers would still be great without it as Merab’s gas tank would still be in tact and Islam/Arman do some of their best work off the cage, but I just don’t see how all in all it doesn’t make sense for the UFC.
 
The UFC doesn’t make rules and can’t change them either. That’s the athletic commissions job.
 
