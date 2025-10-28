Should Jailton Almedia worry about being cut?

Well guys.





Never thought we'd get here, I really didn't. It's unfortunate also because the UFC HW category is in desperate need of Elite talent, We can't pass derrick lewis off as a top 5 guy forever....



Almedia Just lost a decision that we as mma viewers, know they would generally win. but no one is crying foul. No one is looking to make it right. Maybe most people really do think Volkov won and I'm out of touch. Whatever the case, It seems that Jailton's forward mobillity in the division has come to a halt. He got stopped at blaydes and he got stopped at volkov. two very different style match ups. both matchups lost because he is one dimensional. and if he can't sub you right away, he can only lay.





I think now we're at a point where the general viewing public doesn't even want him near a title anymore. With all the Cuts they've made to boring HW's like Rozenstruike, buday, Abdel-Wahab, beast boy (next).





If he loses his next fight, Could he be on the chop block?