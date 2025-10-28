Should Jailton Almedia worry about being cut?

RockyLockridge

RockyLockridge

Well guys.


Never thought we'd get here, I really didn't. It's unfortunate also because the UFC HW category is in desperate need of Elite talent, We can't pass derrick lewis off as a top 5 guy forever....

Almedia Just lost a decision that we as mma viewers, know they would generally win. but no one is crying foul. No one is looking to make it right. Maybe most people really do think Volkov won and I'm out of touch. Whatever the case, It seems that Jailton's forward mobillity in the division has come to a halt. He got stopped at blaydes and he got stopped at volkov. two very different style match ups. both matchups lost because he is one dimensional. and if he can't sub you right away, he can only lay.


I think now we're at a point where the general viewing public doesn't even want him near a title anymore. With all the Cuts they've made to boring HW's like Rozenstruike, buday, Abdel-Wahab, beast boy (next).


If he loses his next fight, Could he be on the chop block?
 
If he persists in not fighting, like Rozencuck before him, then it isnt beyond the realms of possibility.
 
If he has a real bad showing next fight? Possible. It’s so ridiculous tho…. the guy clearly has the grappling credentials, if he could figure out the mental block that stops him from even trying to GnP, he would have an easy top 5 spot.

I just wanna see more interesting high(er) levels matchups at HW but who knows?

Black0ut said:
If he has a real bad showing next fight? Possible. It’s so ridiculous tho…. the guy clearly has the grappling credentials, if he could figure out the mental block that stops him from even trying to GnP, he would have an easy top 5 spot.

I just wanna see more interesting high(er) levels matchups at HW but who knows?

You know, Rozenstruike never lost any bad fighters either. Almedia would be the worst fighter he lost to.

I just dont have any faith in the UFC to keep HW's.
 
Yeah UFC has no room for that shit. Good on the judges too man. Respect!!

What I want to know is why is he allergic to ground 'n' pound, he gets in good positions on the ground and does virtually no strikes, no punches to the head or body, no elbows, knees to the body, nothing. Just holds and then moves to various different positions.

Its becoming painful to watch, if he can't submit his opponent quickly in first 3 minutes then its dreadful. Sure its fine if he can tap them quickly, but as soon as it goes past 3 minutes it becomes a chore to watch. So many times I'm yelling at the TV to throw some punches, its like he doesn't know the rules and you aren't allowed to strike on the ground lol.
 
