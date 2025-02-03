  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Should Israel Adesanya retire?

  • Yes, he should move on to the next chapter of his life.

    Votes: 4 28.6%

  • No, at least one more fight to see where he's at and evaluate from there.

    Votes: 8 57.1%

  • No, but his next fight win or lose he should retire.

    Votes: 2 14.3%

  • I'm not sure.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    14
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I know it was fresh when most said he should retire, now we have a day or so to process it.

Do you think he should retire or have one more fight? Just to see if he's truly done.

Or one more fight win or lose he retires his next fight.

giphy.gif
 
Izzy could have won that fight if he kept distance but he foolishly waded into deep water by thinking he is an inside fighter lol. This may have been amplified by a weak chin from previous knockouts. He is still competitive if he fights smart.
 
he should wack off to cartoons into the sunset
 
He's done at the highest level, if he wants to be someone who is never in title contention again and is a gate keeper he can stay, but don't see him succumbing to that fate bro.
 
