Should Israel Adesanya retire?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 35,802
- Reaction score
- 48,577
I know it was fresh when most said he should retire, now we have a day or so to process it.
Do you think he should retire or have one more fight? Just to see if he's truly done.
Or one more fight win or lose he retires his next fight.
Do you think he should retire or have one more fight? Just to see if he's truly done.
Or one more fight win or lose he retires his next fight.