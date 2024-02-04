Should I resist getting something dorky on my license plate

I can't say what it is (lest all my fans and enemies use their contacts at the DMV to find me) but I am really contemplating getting something completely nerd level as a custom plate.

Problem is I'm a grown man.

It would be cool but it would also dip my toes into the water of loserdom where so many of you bathe on a full time basis so that's why I'm asking for my sherbros opinion.
 
Custom plates of any kind are lame as fuck imo.

But if you're going to get one, might I simply suggest a nod to this place with, '3 FIDDY''?
 
If you let the opinion of others influence you, you may not be as cool as you like to think.
 
You should get a plate that says "SH3RD0G"

You'll be so alpha that no car would dare cut you off, and no cop dares to write you a ticket unless they want to get touched by teh jab
 
Latest posts

