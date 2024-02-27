Social Should I rent a mansion for $1400 or nay?

I am currently renting a kind of ? Mansion in a downtown small town for $1400. It is 2600 sq ft nice property 2 porches 2 kitchens 2 full baths 5 bedrooms. With small yard. Grill. Washing machine + dryer. Walking distance to Abt 6 restaurants. But kind of expensive for the area. But there was no security deposit and the landlord is chill and I'm not on a lease.

Is it worth it to downgrade or nay? Could get another place for $900/$1000 but wouldn't be worth the amenities. How do you value amenities in a rental?

Sincerely confused
 
I live in roughly 3200 square feet and it’s not remotely close to a mansion. A mansion is usually 5000 square feet plus. Perhaps it’s just an old style home?

Without any details about the actual condition of the house, location, local economy etc it’s hard to say.

In square footage alone it sounds like it could be a deal.
 
I think a lot of it depends on your situation. Personally if I were single, I'd try to save money and downgrade. If you have kids then maybe the large house is worth it.
 
Rent the cheapest place that is safe for your family. Then start saving hard for a down payment to buy. Build equity S'bro.
 
Y'all haters. Compared to what, a 500 sq ft shoebox for $2k?l, what you usually get in a city these days? Yeah it's a Mansion
 
Joshuaace said:
Rent the cheapest place that is safe for your family. Then start saving hard for a down payment to buy. Build equity S'bro.
I can buy a house for $7k next week that's not the issue. I don't want a $70k 'bill' for a non appreciating asset. Believe it or not but not all houses are 500 thousand dollars. You can get a $100k 1500 sq ft house right now but why? That's a 50k bill. Rather ball out on the relative cheap
 
AfroBanana said:
I live in roughly 3200 square feet and it’s not remotely close to a mansion. A mansion is usually 5000 square feet plus. Perhaps it’s just an old style home?

Without any details about the actual condition of the house, location, local economy etc it’s hard to say.

In square footage alone it sounds like it could be a deal.
Is that including the basement?
 
Bballfan123 said:
Is that including the basement?
My house is a 2400' Ranch on a full, mostly finished basement. 4 beds, 4.5 baths, den, 4 car attached. There is a plumbed wet bar that could easily be converted to a 2nd kitchen. Formal Dining Room.

No one drives by and says "what an incredible mansion"
 
