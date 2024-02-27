Bballfan123
I am currently renting a kind of ? Mansion in a downtown small town for $1400. It is 2600 sq ft nice property 2 porches 2 kitchens 2 full baths 5 bedrooms. With small yard. Grill. Washing machine + dryer. Walking distance to Abt 6 restaurants. But kind of expensive for the area. But there was no security deposit and the landlord is chill and I'm not on a lease.
Is it worth it to downgrade or nay? Could get another place for $900/$1000 but wouldn't be worth the amenities. How do you value amenities in a rental?
Sincerely confused
