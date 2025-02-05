Should I learn game coding ?

Trabaho
bleep bloop
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2022
- Messages
- 10,309
- Reaction score
- 8,899
So I stopped working since 1.1.2025. By design. Now I have to pick my next career. Did about 10 years of security. Look at me I´m tough, but security in Germany is mostly being bored, underpaid and having long shifts and at random times. I never gotten into a fight at work. Did dodge a bullet just a few times. Not a literal, Europe guns are illegal. Never did bouncer. That´s it´s own category. AMA bout security jobs in Germany btw.
So now I´m unemployed. I didn´t work since 16.12.2024. Am getting bored. And my task is to decide what I wanna learn, than I go to the agency of work and they test me and see if it makes sense for me. Lady who is my "Fachbearbeiter" gave me a month time but said I can contact her earlier. I think I spent enough time playing videogames. That is the plan or the desire. Video game coding aka "Game Programer" there is also "Game Designer". On the official list of things which can be learned. Which is a super wide list. I mean straight up I been staying up ALL night till 8 9 AM and sleeping the day and do it again, I´m twisted. So pulling a all nighter today, didn´t sleep my guys, it´s 10:26. Occasionaly went to the gym at 4 in the morning. It´s time for chaos. Controled chaos.
So game designer is whatever, I like programer. Cause I feel I understand game design already. I wanna learn coding and one day team up with some graphic designers and release a videogame. One of my 3 life goals and dreams since forever. Other was to be a K1 / UFC champ and musician.
So I summon the force of Jesus with this song
do you sherdoggies think game programming is the shit ? Should I just dive into it ? Or should I first try to write some code. Unity or what is the quickest program called to do it.
And making my own game is a side main job, working jobs careers always was the side quest anyways, it´s for money and social and experience. If I learn game programing I can just normaly get hired and earn money, I don´t gotta make a successful game.
So drop your prayers and wisdom up onto me
let´s tag @maximus__ up in this
I got no kids financial obligations. I get 60% of my average salary of the last 12 month and they give like 150 euros extra if I start a education to keep me motivated. Health care is free for everyone who is legaly here. I mean it´s my continent. I think the educations are 2 years durations, they squeeze 3 years knowledge into 2. Though I don´t know the details bout game programing duration. 50% of it has to be present in school, 50% can be from home.
What should I do
So now I´m unemployed. I didn´t work since 16.12.2024. Am getting bored. And my task is to decide what I wanna learn, than I go to the agency of work and they test me and see if it makes sense for me. Lady who is my "Fachbearbeiter" gave me a month time but said I can contact her earlier. I think I spent enough time playing videogames. That is the plan or the desire. Video game coding aka "Game Programer" there is also "Game Designer". On the official list of things which can be learned. Which is a super wide list. I mean straight up I been staying up ALL night till 8 9 AM and sleeping the day and do it again, I´m twisted. So pulling a all nighter today, didn´t sleep my guys, it´s 10:26. Occasionaly went to the gym at 4 in the morning. It´s time for chaos. Controled chaos.
So game designer is whatever, I like programer. Cause I feel I understand game design already. I wanna learn coding and one day team up with some graphic designers and release a videogame. One of my 3 life goals and dreams since forever. Other was to be a K1 / UFC champ and musician.
So I summon the force of Jesus with this song
do you sherdoggies think game programming is the shit ? Should I just dive into it ? Or should I first try to write some code. Unity or what is the quickest program called to do it.
And making my own game is a side main job, working jobs careers always was the side quest anyways, it´s for money and social and experience. If I learn game programing I can just normaly get hired and earn money, I don´t gotta make a successful game.
So drop your prayers and wisdom up onto me
let´s tag @maximus__ up in this
I got no kids financial obligations. I get 60% of my average salary of the last 12 month and they give like 150 euros extra if I start a education to keep me motivated. Health care is free for everyone who is legaly here. I mean it´s my continent. I think the educations are 2 years durations, they squeeze 3 years knowledge into 2. Though I don´t know the details bout game programing duration. 50% of it has to be present in school, 50% can be from home.
What should I do
Last edited: