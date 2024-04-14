Should I join a boxing gym?

S

soxing

White Belt
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1
Reaction score
0
I am tempted to join woodside academy in Woodside queens.
I am wondering if it is worth it to pay the monthly fee to just to use the gym.
I don't want to publish the pricing because they don't publish it on their own website and I had to call to get the info and they sent me a text with all pricing configurations.
I am 33 and want to get into it and have an amateur match. I don't want to rush in and get destroyed. I tried it in college at a gym in pgh but I feel like i was too dumb to get it ( did wrestling hs but its a completely different game) but now I feel I have the patience to try to understand it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,242
Messages
55,409,124
Members
174,763
Latest member
danielzmcwire

Share this page

Back
Top