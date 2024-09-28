Should I get a Bengal cat?

I had a bengal, she was pretty wild. Id take her on a leash to a park. Not one of the easier cat breeds id say. She needed a lot of attention . Beautiful most soft fur out of any cat id ever had. I'd get another if I had the chance. Maybe not the best if it's your first cat but either way you will fall in love with her.You get a cat for the companionship and you don't think about that she will die before you. You deal with the death when it happens . You enjoy the cat when she's with you.