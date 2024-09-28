Should I get a Bengal cat?

I hate getting attached to things, especially animals.

Little fker looks like this tho

bengal-kitten-7.jpg


And will look like this when older

Cq4nkvAXEAEGmAr.jpg


I really don’t wanna be shoveling poop daily but I think I can manage (or get an automatic litter box).

However, what’s the point of getting attached to this lil devil and then having it inevitably get old and have to be put to sleep?

Is it worth it or should I stay away from the responsibility/inevitable let down of owning a cat (or dog?).
 
I got my aunt a Bengal back in the day and it wrecked her house, lol. I had to rehome it. And she literally takes care of strays, probably has like 50 cats running in and out of her house. Im allergic, so i stay clear of her house.
 
You know your life better than we do. Does a cat fit into your lifestyle? Do you have nice furniture you don’t want ruined? Can you afford to get them fixed, vaxed, and medical emergency bills? Scooping poop takes like a minute a day. Not that hard bruh. It’s the easiest part.
 
I saw it already and it was hella chill and lazy. His sister was climbing things up and down like a psycho. I’ll slap it into submission lol he’s never met a 6’5 240 sherdogger b4
 
Yes it fits into my lifestyle, I can get pet insurance through work. The main thing is the attachment. It’s gonna suck living with it for god knows how many years and then losing it, no?
 
Consider yourself warned, those cats will wreak havoc if your not constantly keeping them occupied.
 
Have you had cats before?

Bengals are high maintenance versions of normal cats, but they are also generally smarter and form stronger bonds to the owner. They require a lot of interaction, stimulation, enrichment, and exercise. If you don’t provide appropriate outlets for their energy, they will wreak havoc in your house.

If it’s your first cat, I’d say just adopt one from a shelter and save yourself money and effort. They make great pets.

If you’re an experienced cat owner and have a house set up with cat trees and have excess time and money to devote to a pet, then Bengals are great pets.

source: prior bengal owner
 
I had a bengal, she was pretty wild. Id take her on a leash to a park. Not one of the easier cat breeds id say. She needed a lot of attention . Beautiful most soft fur out of any cat id ever had. I'd get another if I had the chance. Maybe not the best if it's your first cat but either way you will fall in love with her.

You get a cat for the companionship and you don't think about that she will die before you. You deal with the death when it happens . You enjoy the cat when she's with you. 😺
 
it hurts like a bitch losing any animal. But they’re worth the heartache imo.
 
