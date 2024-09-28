Should I get a Bengal cat?

AldoStillGoat
Master of Science in Shookology
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 15, 2016
- Messages
- 5,954
- Reaction score
- 14,978
I hate getting attached to things, especially animals.
Little fker looks like this tho
And will look like this when older
I really don’t wanna be shoveling poop daily but I think I can manage (or get an automatic litter box).
However, what’s the point of getting attached to this lil devil and then having it inevitably get old and have to be put to sleep?
Is it worth it or should I stay away from the responsibility/inevitable let down of owning a cat (or dog?).
Little fker looks like this tho
And will look like this when older
I really don’t wanna be shoveling poop daily but I think I can manage (or get an automatic litter box).
However, what’s the point of getting attached to this lil devil and then having it inevitably get old and have to be put to sleep?
Is it worth it or should I stay away from the responsibility/inevitable let down of owning a cat (or dog?).