Should have been a draw - As RDR did nothing with the hugs

Nah this wasn't like Bautista hugging Aldo against the fence. Reinier actually landed some meaningful knees and punches. The body strike differential was huge this fight.
Rob is just past it. He is still damn good but the hunger isn't there anymore. He conceded and was defensive all round 5. Coaches screaming at him to go. He breaks a clinch, gets off the cage, jabs.... Gets grabbed and clinched again. Repeat.
Too many wars. Too rich now. Hunger isn't there. He doesn't want it as much as these up and comers with something to prove. He's already one of the best MWs ever with a storied career. We are seeing the same with Izzy actually.