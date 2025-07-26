  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Should have been a draw - As RDR did nothing with the hugs

The UFC got their wish for some fresh blood at MW though. I think that’s what sometimes these close decisions come down to. I agree with you but it was a super close fight either way
 
close fight, it could have been either a draw or rdr decision imho. i didnt see rob winning it, even though he landed some nasty shots
 
It was a clear 4-1 or 3-2 Robert.

That decision was gross how much they wants to promote RDR
 
The ref was also shxt as he failed to break-up the hugging and he saw nothing was happening from them as both guys were resting
 
the first minute of rds must be completely forgotten by judges because Rob ain’t him up to start the rd. Clinch and throwing flimsy strikes doesn’t beat that
 
Man. That overhand right while RDR was throwing the knee should've been Rob's Fedor-AA moment.
 
Rob didn't do shit in the 5th. He was gassed from those bodyshots. RDR point fighted that last round because both were gassed.
 
Glad it was an early card. Whittaker is a point fighter and RDR hasn't shown much in world of excitement.
 
How does one judge score a split decision lol
 
It did kind of feel like a draw would have been a reasonable outcome.
 
I don't think anything was 'clear'...and certainly not 4-1 Rob

2-2 going into the 5th is not hard to argue...and I think Rob threw away the 5th by letting himself get hugged against the cage. Not terribly impressed by either guy in the end.

Rob failed to push the pace in the standup where he had a decisive speed and skill advantage...he was lighting RDR up with the jab and then got away from that.

RDR's lack of weapons against the cage was a glaring hole. If he can repeatedly get a fighter into that position, then he had better develop something to use once there. No knees, no elbows, no TD attempts...just pitter patter punches to the body and holding...wtf.
 
Nah this wasn't like Bautista hugging Aldo against the fence. Reinier actually landed some meaningful knees and punches. The body strike differential was huge this fight.

Rob is just past it. He is still damn good but the hunger isn't there anymore. He conceded and was defensive all round 5. Coaches screaming at him to go. He breaks a clinch, gets off the cage, jabs.... Gets grabbed and clinched again. Repeat.

Too many wars. Too rich now. Hunger isn't there. He doesn't want it as much as these up and comers with something to prove. He's already one of the best MWs ever with a storied career. We are seeing the same with Izzy actually.
 
The knees were only when coming in and the fight just stood there for 3 mins where nothing were happening each round
 
