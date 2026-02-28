Should fighters use slurs in the cage

Since Dana's announcements are pretty shit since we already knew most of them, I want to ask a question like the poster who asked why don't fighters scream in the ears of their opponents when grappling a few months ago.
Why don't fighters use slurs or insults in general? Imagine DDP calling Israel an n word during the fight, or Martinez bringing up Chito's daughter in the cage tomorrow (even if that might be a bad idea since it will make Chito actually do something)?
It would absolutely throw off a lot of fighters and make them steer away from their plan.
It might be dirty but hey at the end of the day it's two dudes trying to give each other potentially life altering damage.
<EdgyBrah> <EdgyBrah>
 
I don't like trash talk during the fight at all, save it for the press conference and let the fists do the talking during the rare few minutes it's legal to beat each other up
 
