Should elbow to the eye become more common?

Ricci did a brutal one against Ribas, the rules allow that just fine.

Yeah, it is a bit of a lucky shot, but once the fight hits the ground , I could see digging the elbow into the eye becoming a thing , especially now that 12-6 is allowed.

Buuuuut I believe most people and even the fighters wouldnt feel comfort about that .
 
Yea, I don’t know. It’s not an easy target to hit.

I feel like the first time someone hits an eye with 12-to-6 elbow and does real damage they’re getting banned again

I don't think you're allowed to target the eye like using your elbow like a swinging eyepoke. Especially in a slower position like mount, I bet a ref would call a foul. Naturally fighters are going to protect eyes and it's such a small target to consistently hit, especially if the opponent is moving. Ricci brought that elbow in quickly, which I think made it a fair strike, don't even think that she was aiming only for the eye and it was a matter of luck.

1753628818443.png

The angle she got from clinch is pretty good though, you either smash the eye or nose and seems perfectly legal. Would actually be a good solution to more clinch finishes. Ricci barely lifted her right arm to defend, but I imagine higher caliber fighters would've been quicker to block that section because it was pretty telegraphed. Still, if you do a slower motion to aim it and smash it in, a ref is going to call a foul.
 
Ricci is a beautiful lady.
 
No they should crush the head with the eye sockets like Rutger Hauer in Blade Runner
 
