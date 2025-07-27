Should elbow to the eye become more common?

I don't think you're allowed to target the eye like using your elbow like a swinging eyepoke. Especially in a slower position like mount, I bet a ref would call a foul. Naturally fighters are going to protect eyes and it's such a small target to consistently hit, especially if the opponent is moving. Ricci brought that elbow in quickly, which I think made it a fair strike, don't even think that she was aiming only for the eye and it was a matter of luck.The angle she got from clinch is pretty good though, you either smash the eye or nose and seems perfectly legal. Would actually be a good solution to more clinch finishes. Ricci barely lifted her right arm to defend, but I imagine higher caliber fighters would've been quicker to block that section because it was pretty telegraphed. Still, if you do a slower motion to aim it and smash it in, a ref is going to call a foul.