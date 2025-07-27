Should elbow to the eye become more common?

Human Bass
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Oct 14, 2009
- Messages
- 11,894
- Reaction score
- 5,973
Ricci did a brutal one against Ribas, the rules allow that just fine.
Yeah, it is a bit of a lucky shot, but once the fight hits the ground , I could see digging the elbow into the eye becoming a thing , especially now that 12-6 is allowed.
Buuuuut I believe most people and even the fighters wouldnt feel comfort about that .
Yeah, it is a bit of a lucky shot, but once the fight hits the ground , I could see digging the elbow into the eye becoming a thing , especially now that 12-6 is allowed.
Buuuuut I believe most people and even the fighters wouldnt feel comfort about that .