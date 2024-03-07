Should Dricus Du Plessis be stripped from his belt?

  • Yes, he should be stripped if he doesn't have any fight lined up soon.

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • No, let him be.

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • I'm not sure.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,101
Reaction score
40,235
For a guy who just became champion, he has a lot of demands in who, where and when he wants to fight. He seems like the ultimate diva.

I actually miss Izzy at least he was very active champion.

Anywho, do you think he should be stripped from his belt, if he doesn't get an official fight signed up in the next month or so?

2MRJA2Y6FVHLVDU6EUJ7HT5D2Q.jpg
 
Dricus "I need to check my potential/made up injuries for 2 months straight before I answer on 300 but I really wanna fight on there" Du Plessis
 
