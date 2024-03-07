Should Dricus Du Plessis be stripped from his belt?

MXZT
For a guy who just became champion, he has a lot of demands in who, where and when he wants to fight. He seems like the ultimate diva.
I actually miss Izzy at least he was very active champion.
Anywho, do you think he should be stripped from his belt, if he doesn't get an official fight signed up in the next month or so?
