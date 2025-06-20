Should Dana White be removed from his duties as President of the UFC?

Should Dana White be removed from his duties as President?

  • Yes, a long time ago he should have been out.

    Votes: 3 33.3%

  • Yes, he's done, he's more a negative influence. Rather than a positive one at this point.

    Votes: 4 44.4%

  • No, he's doing a great job. I can't imagine anyone else doing his job better than him.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm not sure.

    Votes: 2 22.2%
  • Total voters
    9
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,593
Reaction score
51,388
This year for the UFC has not been good thus far, a lot of shit going on.

The Jon Jones debacle being the biggest one.

Dana should have had this figured out by now.

And I think his head is too inflated to have good judgement in making decisions for the UFC at this point.

Thoughts?

dana-white2.jpg
 
Dana is too busy with Powerslap and giving suspiciously large cash payments to much younger men to even be president of the UFC

SPORT-PREVIEW-DANA-250K-PRESENT.jpg
 
Uncle Dana was always a dirt bag, but he was tolerated because he was getting shit done.

These days he's a nuisance more than anything else and he has lost his touch. The way he's handling the HW situation is appalling

He needs to fuck off and he needs to leave his place to someone else, ideally in his 40s, with new ideas for the UFC. The product is stagnant at this point
 
