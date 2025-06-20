Should Dana White be removed from his duties as President of the UFC?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This year for the UFC has not been good thus far, a lot of shit going on.
The Jon Jones debacle being the biggest one.
Dana should have had this figured out by now.
And I think his head is too inflated to have good judgement in making decisions for the UFC at this point.
Thoughts?
