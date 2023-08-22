Should Chris Weidman be in the UFC Hall of Fame?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
I believe so.
What he did to Anderson Silva and stopped his massive long streak reign in defending the belt, I believe was nothing short of amazing.
Hope he retires as well. He paid his dues and more.
