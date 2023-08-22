Should Chris Weidman be in the UFC Hall of Fame?

Should Chris Weidman be in the UFC Hall of Fame?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

I believe so.

What he did to Anderson Silva and stopped his massive long streak reign in defending the belt, I believe was nothing short of amazing.

Hope he retires as well. He paid his dues and more.

silva-weidman.gif
 
Silva was almost 40 by that time, Weidman was 10 years younger. I wouldn't say that was "peak" Silva (unless you're using "peak" differently than "prime"). It was only a matter of time if you fight that long.

That being said, Weidman was very good and should be in the HoF.
 
Reign009 said:
Silva was almost 40 by that time, Weidman was 10 years younger. I wouldn't say that was "peak" Silva (unless you're using "peak" differently than "prime"). It was only a matter of time if you fight that long.

That being said, Weidman was very good and should be in the HoF.
That's true he was coming down from his peak. My bad.
 
Reign009 said:
Silva was almost 40 by that time, Weidman was 10 years younger. I wouldn't say that was "peak" Silva (unless you're using "peak" differently than "prime"). It was only a matter of time if you fight that long.

That being said, Weidman was very good and should be in the HoF.
Silva was still unbeaten and was actually better later in his career than he was earlier. He was also on steroids so the age doesn’t matter
 
IncreaseDanaPay said:
Silva was still unbeaten and was actually better later in his career than he was earlier. He was also on steroids so the age doesn’t matter
There's a period where you're better than you were, but you still eventually decline.

You don't just stay in your prime once you reach it, lol.
 
I’ve been critical of him in the past and believe he had some very fortunate timing during his title run. That said, he is obviously hall of fame worthy. Former champ with multiple defenses; that’s a slam dunk, especially in one of the traditional weight classes (LW, WW, MW, LHW, HW).
 
TSK said:
I’ve been critical of him in the past and believe he had some very fortunate timing during his title run. That said, he is obviously hall of fame worthy. Former champ with multiple defenses; that’s a slam dunk, especially in one of the traditional weight classes (LW, WW, MW, LHW, HW).
He did benefit from some fortunate timing (we can admit that).

He was the right guy at the right time against older guys, but he still had to be "the right guy", meaning that he was still a beast.
 
RockyLockridge said:
Imagine if he just retired after beating vitor, everyone would call him the goat like they do with khabib
Yeah, that's why I don't give extra credit for retiring on top.

Your next loss could be your very next fight and no one could even see it coming.

You could say something similar about Renan Barao.
 
Reign009 said:
As far as contributors go, I think he fits.

RIP.
I think he was Dana's boy, otherwise there's no way that his name would be emblazoned on the octagon, he wouldn't be in the hall of fame, he wouldn't have the same the access he had to things, and that nobody would have pretended that he was as important as they did when he was alive, or pretended to care when he died.

RIP to him as a person... But I really couldn't stand the Tapout vibe.
 
The ufc hall of fame is lacking integrity due to the fact that if the president has personal dislike for you that overshadows you’re accomplishments, but let’s pretend it was a legit hall of fame , then yes Weidman should be in
 
Buff said:
I think he was Dana's boy, otherwise there's no way that his name would be emblazoned on the octagon, he wouldn't be in the hall of fame, he wouldn't have the same the access he had to things, and that nobody would have pretended that he was as important as they did when he was alive, or pretended to care when he died.

RIP to him as a person... But I really couldn't stand the Tapout vibe.
I didn't like the tapout guys, or their consumers all that much. It was all pretty douchey, but that's not to say that they should be discredited. Dana probably has a lot of friends who's names aren't in the octagon.

Tapout for better or worse poured a lot of sponsorship dollars into the sport at a time when it was struggling. A lot of fighters were able to put food on the table and keep training because of those hidious shirts.

I think that's a much bigger deal than being Dana's buddy.
 
