Should Ben Johnson be given his Olympic gold medal back?

  • Yes, absolutely.

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • Yes, probably.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, never.

    Votes: 1 50.0%

  • I'm not sure.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,665
Reaction score
49,859
Now that we all know most the sprinters in that 1988 100 meter race tested positive for PEDS.

I think Ben Johnson was a scapegoat, they targeted him from the get go.

And the Canadian officials just let him out to dry.

It was pathetic the treatment of Ben by everyone at the time.

Watch this interview with Ben Johnson is fascinating.

The Canadians should have challenged the evidence against Johnson. But they just went with it, without scrutinizing it.

 
