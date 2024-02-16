Should Alexander Volkanovski get an immediate title shot rematch if he loses?

Should Alexander Volkanovski get an immediate title shot if he loses?

MXZT

MXZT

I guess it depends how he loses, if he loses in a close fight than yes. If he loses decisively than no.

What do you guys think?

No. That would be two losses in a row and i don't care that one was a different division. This isn't WMMA.
 
He's not losing but the GOAT of any division should get a rematch I believe
 
He's lost too much recently even if it wasn't in the same division. I don't think it should be an immediate rematch.
 
No. It's time for the old man to retire.
Look at Randy back in the day though. He was much older. Volk will be around for a while still, just as long as he has that spirit, which he appears to have. Only time will tell or a woman with loose lips:) Giggidy!!
 
Hoping Volk has his "YALL MUSTA FORGOT" moment on saturday. He has his hands full though
 
he already got it vs Islam though?
Not an immediate rematch for Volk, he defended against Yair in between. Not his fault that Islam didn't fight anybody else in between.

Also, Volk stepped in on short notice for the rematch.
 
When you defend 4+ times successfully you deserve the option for an immediate rematch regardless of division / fighter.
 
He happily gave Max the immediate rematch. Fights on short notice in a division up for the title against the P4P #1 fighter in the organization. Yes, give this man what he has earned. I really hope Topuria becomes the champ one day, but I don't see Saturday being it though.
 
If it’s a first round KO loss in like under 3 minutes, then nah.
 
If it's a close fight or ends in some weird way I can see a rematch and if he gets blasted out of the water in the first round maybe not
 
He has 5 title defenses so he definitely deserves the rematch if he loses.
 
I know there are some differences in each situation, but it would be ridiculous NOT to give Volkanovski a rematch considering the recent Shevchenko and Usman rematches, plus the Moreno an Figueredo quadrilogy. Volkanovski is the most accomplished of the bunch.
 
