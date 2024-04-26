Shotokan karate + boxing or Muay Thai + boxing. which is better for self defense?

Should I learn SHOTOKAN karate or muay Thai? I already kinda have a karate stance. I also have a judo base which translate better into karate. The distance fighting in SHOTOKAN karate is muay Thais weakness and can frustrate a boxer into a clinch which is my strength. I can do rolling knee bars from clinch but I don't have the wrestling base to be that great at initiating a clinch.



Also karate takes less damage than muay Thai or boxing. Which is good for preventing CTE. Karate classes might be cheaper too.



Also SHOTOKAN karate has that novelty underdog aura. Many gym bros don't have the sophistication to know its strengths since BJJ and muay Thai is more popular because of it being showcased more in the ufc. That can also be a strength since it's harder to find a training partner to train against it. Lyoto machida has a SHOTOKAN karate background.



I can still do boxing sparring once a week because I know a cheap place that offers it. Boxing is also muay Thais weakness.



This is for self defense. for example in a street fight where someone potentially may have a weapon like a knife; But also potentially for mma competition (prideFC rules).





PS I'm thinking of doing Muay thai and boxing and just incorporating some shotokan karate i learned from watching training tutorials on youtube/dvd in the sparring sessions.