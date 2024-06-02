Shorts-Grabbin' Dustin?

Islams stock falling by the second
Not watching. Just curious, anyone think Islam let this go to the fifth on purpose for "excitement"?
No idea. He almost got taken down once because of it.Wtf was with all the shorts grabbing?? So much time wasted when his hands could have been up and striking
I was wondering the same thingWtf was with all the shorts grabbing?? So much time wasted when his hands could have been up and striking
He was asked about that once at a press conference. He said it was "a nervous tic". Seems not completely dialed in when he does that, but what do I know.Up there with
- Sea-Level Cain
- Motivated Penn
- Chuck Liddell with that look in his eye?
Dustin also did that when he had longer hair as well. Constantly swiped it to the side.I didn't like it. It's too distracting. Like when a fighter keeps fixing their hair.
Dustin also did that when he had longer hair as well. Constantly swiped it to the side.
I think he could have gone crazy with takedowns, but he is prideful and wants to stand, which kept Poirier in the fight.