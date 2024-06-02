Shorts-Grabbin' Dustin?

Not watching. Just curious, anyone think Islam let this go to the fifth on purpose for "excitement"?
 
I didn't like it. It's too distracting. Like when a fighter keeps fixing their hair.
 
mkt said:
Up there with
  • Sea-Level Cain
  • Motivated Penn
  • Chuck Liddell with that look in his eye?
He was asked about that once at a press conference. He said it was "a nervous tic". Seems not completely dialed in when he does that, but what do I know.
 
I think Mythical Fighters are supposed to win when they don their moniker. Dustin looses regardless. I'm pretty sure at one point he was chasing Makhachev while simultaneously pulling up his shorts.
 
SSgt Dickweed said:
Not watching. Just curious, anyone think Islam let this go to the fifth on purpose for "excitement"?
I think he could have gone crazy with takedowns, but he is prideful and wants to stand, which kept Poirier in the fight.
 
