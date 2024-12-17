Media Short Vids with Perry Saturn on Badasses, New Jack & many other "beefs".

nonoob

nonoob

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Mar 4, 2023
Messages
8,442
Reaction score
13,940
Saturn was a pro wrestler for years. Here's two short vids where he gives info on the Real Bad Asses (Yes, Brock Is!) and drama with some of our favorite guys. He played hard in the ring, his "Moppy" gig was a punishment from Vince for pummeling another WWE employee during a match.



1734454716606.jpeg
 
Last edited:
Craziest part of Perry Saturn is that, any time he got punished, he got the punishment gimmick over. Meanwhile, the hardest time in his life resulted from a heroic and selfless deed.
 
sleepwalk said:
Craziest part of Perry Saturn is that, any time he got punished, he got the punishment gimmick over. Meanwhile, the hardest time in his life resulted from a heroic and selfless deed.
Click to expand...
Never knew about Saturn's good deed sw. Any info or a link on it?
 
nonoob said:
Never knew about Saturn's good deed sw. Any info or a link on it?
Click to expand...
Saw a woman being assaulted and alleyway. Kicked two dudes' asses but got shot in the neck doing it. Whether it was PTSD or the painkillers during recovery, it did him hard and he ended up leaving his family to live on the streets for over two years. Jericho found out and got him off the streets and into rehab.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,541
Messages
56,721,022
Members
175,376
Latest member
aman07

Share this page

Back
Top