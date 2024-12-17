nonoob
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2023
- Messages
- 8,442
- Reaction score
- 13,940
Never knew about Saturn's good deed sw. Any info or a link on it?Craziest part of Perry Saturn is that, any time he got punished, he got the punishment gimmick over. Meanwhile, the hardest time in his life resulted from a heroic and selfless deed.
Saw a woman being assaulted and alleyway. Kicked two dudes' asses but got shot in the neck doing it. Whether it was PTSD or the painkillers during recovery, it did him hard and he ended up leaving his family to live on the streets for over two years. Jericho found out and got him off the streets and into rehab.Never knew about Saturn's good deed sw. Any info or a link on it?