  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Short horror films

IamStryker

IamStryker

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Dec 20, 2013
Messages
19,739
Reaction score
5,192
I recently went down a rabbit hole on YouTube watching short horror films. I was impressed with them and found them better than most full length horror films put out in recent history. This is the one that I liked the most.



I just find the concept the most unique out of everything that I saw. Some people might find it funny instead of scary. I found it both funny but also eerie/creepy.

Feel free to share other short horror films that you have seen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,151
Messages
55,803,656
Members
174,942
Latest member
Mukozune

Share this page

Back
Top