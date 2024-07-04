IamStryker
I recently went down a rabbit hole on YouTube watching short horror films. I was impressed with them and found them better than most full length horror films put out in recent history. This is the one that I liked the most.
I just find the concept the most unique out of everything that I saw. Some people might find it funny instead of scary. I found it both funny but also eerie/creepy.
Feel free to share other short horror films that you have seen.
