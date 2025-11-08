  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Shoop Shop Dat My mom met Matt Hughes at the airport

I dropped my mom off at the airport this morning and ten minutes later she sends me this pic with caption “Matt Hughes, know him?”


Hughes.png
TS-Mom.png
 

Well this is a nice new twist on I met Bj Penn at the airport.

I predict this is the start of the I met Matt Hughes at the airport era. By this time next year I'd expect most sherdoggers would have met Hughes at the airport, there wasn't a known user who hadn't met Bj Penn at the airport back in the day, I personally met Penn at Antarctica international airport
 
