Shooto was more advanced in 1988 than Royce Era UFC.

Ludwig von Mises
These guys were throwing punches, kicks, elbows and spinning shit. They were executing open mat, double leg and single leg wrestling takedowns. They were fighting in the clinch and ececuting judo throws. They were diving for rolling leg locks and chaining submissions quite effectively considering this was in the 80s! Very impressive because this was like 5 years before Royce put BJJ on the map in the early UFC events. The narrative is that before Royce no one had any ground game etc. Total nonsense.