Shooto was more advanced in 1988 than Royce Era UFC.

Ludwig von Mises

Ludwig von Mises

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
2,140
Reaction score
4,849


These guys were throwing punches, kicks, elbows and spinning shit. They were executing open mat, double leg and single leg wrestling takedowns. They were fighting in the clinch and ececuting judo throws. They were diving for rolling leg locks and chaining submissions quite effectively considering this was in the 80s! Very impressive because this was like 5 years before Royce put BJJ on the map in the early UFC events. The narrative is that before Royce no one had any ground game etc. Total nonsense.
 
It’s almost as if UFC 1 was designed to showcase Gracie JJ so they purposefully excluded fighters from that era who had well rounded skillsets and could have given Royce problems.
 
Ludwig von Mises said:


These guys were throwing punches, kicks, elbows and spinning shit. They were executing open mat, double leg and single leg wrestling takedowns. They were fighting in the clinch and ececuting judo throws. They were diving for rolling leg locks and chaining submissions quite effectively considering this was in the 80s! Very impressive because this was like 5 years before Royce put BJJ on the map in the early UFC events. The narrative is that before Royce no one had any ground game etc. Total nonsense.
Click to expand...


I mean, early UFC was just an ad for Gracie BJJ. Of course they had to make it look like what they had was superior. It’s just sales.
 
Still though Hoycuh Guhracie didn't do that bad in Japan considering how past prime and primitive he was in MMA at that point.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,262,869
Messages
57,191,591
Members
175,575
Latest member
b0sem

Share this page

Back
Top